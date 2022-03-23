Emily Hernandez, the Sullivan woman who was photographed last year carrying a wooden nameplate torn from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, will have to wait a little while longer before being sentenced for her role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
According to electronic court records, Hernandez, 22, was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday but federal prosecutors and her defense attorney agreed to delay sentencing for two weeks.
She will now be sentenced on April 11, 2022 along with her uncle, Paul Westover, and family friend, William Merry, who also participated in the riots.
Hernandez pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 to one count of entering a restricted government building, just days prior to being involved in a fatal drunk driving crash on Interstate 44 where Hernandez hit and killed Victoria “Vickie” Wilson, of St. Clair. Charges in that case are still under review as investigators await toxicology reports, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker.
In documents obtained by The Missourian, federal prosecutors say they plan to seek a 45-day federal prison sentence for Hernandez as part of a plea deal. Without this deal, Hernandez could be sentenced to up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
The reduced sentence, if imposed by a federal judge, would mirror the sentencing of six other individuals who have been convicted of participating in the riots related to the 2020 Presidential Election. In total, 71 people have been sentenced to federal prison, with 28 of those individuals being sentenced to 45 days or longer in federal custody.
“In arriving at its sentencing recommendation, the government has considered several mitigating factors, including Hernandez’s voluntary surrender to the FBI, her early cooperation with law enforcement, and her willingness to accept responsibility,” Jessica Arco, an attorney with the U.S. District Attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., wrote in court documents. “The government also considered the role of her uncle, a trusted authority figure in her life, in inducing her to commit crimes.”
The reason for the recommended sentence is detailed in a 24-page document filed last week in federal court in which federal prosecutors assert that Hernandez was “far from a mere tourist that day.”
“Her participation in a riot that actually succeeded in halting Congressional certification combined with her celebration and endorsement of violence on that day demonstrates why a term of incarceration is warranted,” Arco wrote in the document that chronicles minute-by-minute how Hernandez and her uncle approached the Capitol — storming the building’s exterior steps as part of a group that consisted of members of the well-known white supremacist organization known as Proud Boys — and how they entered the Capitol building only seven minutes after other rioters had broken into the Senate wing of the Capitol.
The documents also detail how Hernandez and the others with her then entered Pelosi’s office, joining with others to break the nameplate, and stealing a shard of that sign, which prosecutors say Hernandez “displayed as a trophy.”
While in Pelosi’s office, Merry recorded a video of himself attempting to make a phone call. Proseutors say the video shows Merry and Hernandez laughing in the background, while using profanity and derogatory language toward Pelosi.
In addition to cell phone videos taken by Merry and Westover, Hernandez also recorded videos on the social media platform, SnapChat, that show her stealing a sign from the foot of a statue in the Capitol’s rotunda and another video that showed her carrying many items from the Capitol’s offices.
In total, prosecutors say Hernandez spent nearly 40 minutes inside the Capitol, exiting the building through a broken window. Once outside the building, Hernandez was photographed “proudly displaying the shard of the Speaker’s office sign for the crowd to see” and participated in an “interview” with an unknown person.
Federal officials note Hernandez turned these items over to federal authorities when she was taken into custody by the FBI.
“To be clear, had Hernandez personally engaged in violence or destruction, she would be facing additional charges,” Arco wrote. “Hernandez’s lack of violence is the only reason that she was permitted to plead guilty to a misdemeanor rather than a felony.
“That said, having removed government property from the Capitol, Hernandez is significantly more culpable than the vast majority of misdemeanor defendants charged in the Capitol riot cases,” she wrote.