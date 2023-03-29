Hermann Wurst Haus

Hermann Wurst Haus’ Wurstmeister Mike Sloan holds sausage and the “Taste of Missouri Award” the establishment won during the 2023 Missouri Association of Meat Processors convention and trade show.  

 Submitted Photo.

There is no tastier sausage in Missouri than at the Hermann Wurst Haus, according to the Missouri Association of Meat Processors. 

The longtime Hermann business won the coveted “Taste of Missouri Award” during the association’s 84th annual convention and trade show, which was held earlier this month in Columbia. 