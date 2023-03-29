There is no tastier sausage in Missouri than at the Hermann Wurst Haus, according to the Missouri Association of Meat Processors.
The longtime Hermann business won the coveted “Taste of Missouri Award” during the association’s 84th annual convention and trade show, which was held earlier this month in Columbia.
To win the “Taste of Missouri Award,” professional sausage makers from all over the state conducted a blind taste test of sausage products and voted for their favorite entry. Hermann Wurst Haus won with their Sweet Bologna with Jalapenos and Cheddar Cheese.
The award-winning sausage is also a customer favorite and has won several other national and international awards over the years, according to Wurstmeister Mike Sloan.
The meat processor also won seven other awards, including: Grand Champion for Steak Flavored Bacon, Reserve Grand Champion for Ring Bologna and Old World Italian Soppressata Salami; Champion for Hickory Smoked Bacon, Sweet German Bologna and Pineapple Teriyaki Snack Sticks; Reserve Champion for Whole Muscle Jerky.
Sloan also owns the Fulton Wurst Haus & Butchery. The Fulton business won 11 awards including the Best of Show and Best of Pork awards for the Old World Italian Finnochiona Salami.
The salami received a perfect score in the contest.
The Fulton business also received the following awards: Reserve Grand Champion for German Bologna and Peppered Sweet Bologna; Champion for Dry Cured Bacon and Summer Sausage; Reserve Champion for Hickory Smoked Bacon, Peppered Venison Summer Sausage and Grill Flavored Bacon.
“We are pleased and excited to represent our Hermann and Fulton communities in this state-wide meat competition,” Sloan said. The competition, which is the only Missouri state contest of its kind, selects the finest examples of cured and smoked specialty items from over 200 products in 22 different classes including hams, bacon, sausages, ring bologna, jerky snack sticks, smoked turkey and luncheon meats.