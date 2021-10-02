A Hermann woman pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and armed criminal action Friday.
Christine E. Weber has been accused of killing an unidentified man in December 2020.
If convicted of first-degree murder, a class A felony, she could face life in prison or the death penalty. Armed criminal action is an unclassified felony.
Hermann Police Department Officer Justin Lintermoot said in a sworn statement that he and Chief Marlon Walker were dispatched to the 900 block of Goethe Street in Hermann on Dec. 15, 2020. The two officers said they found a man, who is not identified in court records, injured from a gunshot wound in a home. Lintermoot said he located a loaded 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun and a 9 mm shell casing at the scene.
The man was taken to Hermann Area District Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Before he died, he told Walker he had been shot by Weber, according to the probable cause statement filed in the case.
In his statement, Lintermoot said officers had been dispatched to that home two previous times for reports of verbal disputes between Weber and the victim. During one of the incidents, Weber said she had a gun and would shoot (him) if he came at her, according to Lintermoot’s statement.
This is the second time Weber has pleaded not guilty for these charges. She pleaded not guilty in December, according to previous Missourian reporting, but her case was moved to the circuit court, where she had to plead again.
A criminal setting where the court will decide how to proceed will take place Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.