Update: 7:30 am.
The standoff between law enforcement and the shooting suspect continues as of 7:30 a.m.
The standoff began around 11:30p.m. During the overnight hours, the police have used a drone, multiple flash bangs, and a bullhorn to try and coax Kenneth Simpson, the shooting suspect, out of the home.
“We are not leaving. There is nowhere for you to go,” one officer told Simpson through the bullhorn.
Other officers reiterated that the suspect would be placed under arrest once he came to the door, but that nothing else would happen to him. People who were inside the home have confirmed that Simpson was inside the home before they left it.
While officers have maintained a robust presence here at this home on Highway 19, officials have announced that one of the two officers reportedly shot by Simpson has died. The deceased officer was identified as Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith.
Sources within the department say that Griffith was one of the youngest officers at HPD and that he previously worked at Rosebud as an officer.
The other officer injured in the shooting has not been identified by authorities. The release of information about his medical condition has been limited, but we do know that this officer is in serious but stable condition.
