Multiple law enforcement officers surround a two-story residence on Market Street in Hermann, while searching for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting. The shooting took place at the Casey’s General Store, whose sign is pictured on the left side of the photo.
Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team investigate a residence on Market Street March 13 in Hermann while searching for shooting suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson. Law enforcement spent the night between March 12 and 13 using a bull horn to urge Simpson to exit the residence and testing the perimeter of the home. Simpson eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody early afternoon on Monday.
Crime scene tape is pictured around the perimeter of the Hermann Casey’s General Store March 12 as law enforcement investigates the shooting of two Hermann Police Department officers. One officer was killed and the other sustained serious injuries during the incident.
Newly released court records reveal the moments that lead up to the shooting of two Hermann police officers on Sunday and what happened after the fatal shooting.
The documents were released Monday following Gasconade County Prosecuting Attorney Mary E. Weston’s decision to file felony charges against Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35. The charges range from first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. A hearing has been scheduled for March 15.
According to the documents, Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup were dispatched to the Casey’s General Store on Highway 19 to investigate reports of “an irate person.”
Once on the scene, they made contact with Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, of Steelville, at the back of the store. Authorities also have reported Simpson lived in Eureka.
The officers believed Simpson had several active warrants for his arrest. When they checked a state database they found that he had six felony warrants from Warren County and one warrant originating from Franklin County.
Simpson reportedly tried to ignore the officers when they called him “Kenny” and when they asked him for identification.
Simpson then acknowledged their request, but said that he did not have any ID with him. He then told the officers that his name was “Justin,” and then switched to “Kevin.”
Simpson repeatedly denied his identity, and became more agitated and defensive as the officers continued to question him. Simpson reportedly told the officers that if they ran his fingerprints that it would show his name was “Kevin.”
After several moments of discussion, Griffith is seen on the store’s surveillance cameras removing his handcuffs and telling Simpson that he was going to be arrested. Simpson then started backing away from the officers, turning away from them, and then removing a pistol from his right side. Simpson immediately pointed the weapon at the officers and began shooting.
The documents say that both officers were struck by gunfire, but did not disclose where the officers were struck.
Griffith was transported to Hermann Area District Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 10:55 p.m. Sullentrup was taken to an undisclosed St. Louis area hospital, where he is described as being in “critical, but stable condition.”
According to the video footage, the officers did not have their weapons out at the time they attempted to take Simpson into custody. After Simpson shot several rounds, Griffith is then shown on camera returning gunfire. Simpson then exited the store through the front door and fled the scene.
He was later located at a nearby residence. After an hours-long standoff with police, Simpson was taken into custody Monday afternoon.
Simpson was interviewed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, which is leading the investigation into the shootings.
In the interview, Simpson said he knew he was on the run from several warrants.
“When the police arrived at Casey’s, (Simpson) believed that they were going to arrest him,” investigators wrote in their report. “Simpson stated that when the police arrived he believed he was going to die, as he planned to commit ‘suicide by cop.’ ”
When the officers attempted to arrest him, Simpson stated he tried to give them the chance to shoot him, but his reactions turned into a fight or flight situation.
“Simpson stated that he did not intend to kill anyone except himself,” investigators said.
According to court records, Simpson is being held without bond at the Crawford County Jail.