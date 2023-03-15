Newly released court records reveal the moments that lead up to the shooting of two Hermann police officers on Sunday and what happened after the fatal shooting. 

The documents were released Monday following Gasconade County Prosecuting Attorney Mary E. Weston’s decision to file felony charges against Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35. The charges range from first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. A hearing has been scheduled for March 15. 

Casey's in Hermann
Crime scene tape is pictured around the perimeter of the Hermann Casey’s General Store March 12 as law enforcement investigates the shooting of two Hermann Police Department officers. One officer was killed and the other sustained serious injuries during the incident. 
SWAT Team in Hermann
Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team investigate a residence on Market Street March 13 in Hermann while searching for shooting suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson. Law enforcement spent the night between March 12 and 13 using a bull horn to urge Simpson to exit the residence and testing the perimeter of the home. Simpson eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody early afternoon on Monday.
Standoff in Hermann following shooting
Multiple law enforcement officers surround a two-story residence on Market Street in Hermann, while searching for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting. The shooting took place at the Casey’s General Store, whose sign is pictured on the left side of the photo.  