The shooting of two Hermann police officers on Sunday has left the Gasconade County community reeling and residents trying to make sense of a tragedy that has made national headlines.
“The whole situation is a terrible tragedy. Things like that are not supposed to happen in Hermann, but it just goes to show they can happen anywhere,” said Dan Contarini, who spent 19 years with the Washington Police Department and most recently worked for the Rosebud Police Department with one of the victims.
The two officers, who have been identified as Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup, were shot in the Casey’s General Store on Sunday, March 12, as they attempted to take a suspect into custody who was wanted for failure to appear in court. The alleged shooter, Kenneth Simpson, of Steelville, is being held in the Crawford County Jail pending charges in Gasconade County.
Griffith was pronounced dead at Hermann Area District Hospital, while Sullentrup remains in “critical, but stable condition,” at an undisclosed hospital according to law enforcement officials.
Services for Griffith are being arranged by the Gottenstroeter Funeral Home. The visitation is set for March 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Owensville High School. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. also at the school. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud.
Contarini described Griffith as “one of the finest men I know.”
“He was very dedicated to law enforcement, a good family man,” Contarini said. “He was an excellent human being and just a friend.”
Griffith is survived by his wife of 11 years, Jennifer, two sons, Trevor and Karson, and several other family members. In addition to being a police officer and a reserve deputy with the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Department, he was also a member of the Gerald-Rosebud Fire Dept.
New Haven Police Chief Christopher Hammann said he got to know Griffith as their departments would work cases together or provided mutual aid.
“Mason was a friend and he would have done anything for anybody,” Hammann said, adding that Griffith loved his friends, his family, and his work.
“He was a cop’s cop. He was exceptional,” Hammann said.
Dan Terry, a former New Haven and Rosebud police officer, echoed that sentiment.
“Mason would sacrifice rest, recreation, even hobbies if the job came up,” Terry said. “I swear he gave every person in Hermann and Rosebud his home phone number, and they would call him directly,” Terry said.
In a statement, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton described Griffith — who attended the Franklin County Law Enforcement Academy — as being “a naturally kind-hearted person” and “a pillar in the community.”
“He knew no stranger and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in his community,” Pelton said in the statement. “He will truly be missed.”
Also among those reflecting on Griffith’s life was Gasconade County Sheriff Scott Eiler, who posted on social media and described visiting the Hermann Police Department to take a last look at Griffith’s desk.
“Mason I will miss you buddy! I will miss the weekly conversation on sharing of ideas of how we can make our department better,” Eiler said. “Our community has lost a guy who was passionate about law enforcement and lived law enforcement 24/7.”
Gov. Mike Parson also weighed in via social media with words of support for those most directly affected following the shootings.
“Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith will never be forgotten, and Missouri will always be grateful,” Parson said on Twitter. “Teresa and I are praying for Mason’s family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers.”
Law enforcement officials’ thoughts continue to remain with Sullentrup, who lives in Washington and is a 2010 graduate of Washington High School.
Hammann described Sullentrup, who previously worked at the New Haven Police Department, as an “exceptional” police officer.
“We just need to keep praying for Adam,” Hammann said.
Contarini agreed, saying that he is hopeful that Sullentrup makes a full recovery.
“He had great things ahead,” Contarini said. “And he still does.”