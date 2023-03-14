Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith (copy)

Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith

The shooting of two Hermann police officers on Sunday has left the Gasconade County community reeling and residents trying to make sense of a tragedy that has made national headlines. 

“The whole situation is a terrible tragedy. Things like that are not supposed to happen in Hermann, but it just goes to show they can happen anywhere,” said Dan Contarini, who spent 19 years with the Washington Police Department and most recently worked for the Rosebud Police Department with one of the victims.  