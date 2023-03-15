Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team investigate a residence on Market Street March 13 in Hermann while searching for shooting suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson. Law enforcement spent the night between March 12 and 13 using a bull horn to urge Simpson to exit the residence and testing the perimeter of the home. Simpson eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody early afternoon on Monday.
After a 14-hour long standoff with police, the suspect in the shooting of two Hermann police officers surrendered to law enforcement Monday afternoon.
Kenneth Simpson, 35, of Steelville, had been the subject of a multi-county manhunt after his alleged involvement in the shooting of two Hermann police officers on Sunday evening.
The officers were dispatched to the Casey’s General Store in Hermann, and were shot after attempting to take Simpson into custody for outstanding warrants from Franklin and Warren counties, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Mitchell said.
The outstanding warrants against Simpson were for failure to appear for a court date on charges of a driving without valid license and drug possession charges. He also had previous convictions for assault and weapons charges.
“An altercation ensued and the two Hermann officers were shot,” Mitchell said during a press conference Monday afternoon.
“The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control continues to investigate this shooting,” Mitchell said. “The allegations against Simpson are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence of these charges must be presented in court of component jurisdiction whose duty it is to determine guilt or innocence.”
According to sources, the shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. inside of the Casey’s General Store.
Both officers were taken to area hospitals.
Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, who also worked as the Chief of Police in Rosebud, died of his injuries at Hermann Area District Hospital. Officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, was transported to an undisclosed St. Louis area hospital, where he remains in “critical, but stable condition.”
A highway patrol spokesperson said they are not releasing the location of the hospital due to security concerns.
As local, state and federal law enforcement agencies descended on Hermann Sunday night, investigators learned that Simpson had sought refuge in a home near the Casey’s General Store.
Authorities established a perimeter around the Market Street home around 11:30 p.m. while other law enforcement agencies searched properties Simpson was also known to frequent.
Authorities in Callaway County had searched a property near Portland, while investigators also searched a property near McKittrick in southern Montgomery County. Law enforcement agencies in Franklin County also scoured the roads to look for Simpson, who had reportedly fled from the scene of the shooting either on foot or in a black Jeep Wrangler.
“The black Jeep that was in the original report is of no consequence,” said Mitchell, who was referencing the Blue Alert that was issued around 9:30 p.m. The Blue Alert is similar to an Amber Alert, but is used whenever a violent attack on a law enforcement officer has occurred and a search for the suspect is active.
“The Blue Alert lists any vehicles that the suspect may have had access to (at that time),” Mitchell said.
Back in Hermann on Sunday night, authorities also searched a room at the Hermann Motel where Simpson and his girlfriend had apparently rented a room earlier in the day. Shortly after midnight, two people exited the Market Street home and confirmed to authorities on the scene that Simpson was hiding in the home.
This confirmation sparked an hours-long effort to coax Simpson to surrender. Speaking through a bullhorn, they repeatedly gave him instructions to “come out of the front door with his hands up in the air,” “to turn on his cell phone and to call 911 to speak to us,” and then at 3:30 a.m. they told him to “turn a light on and off so that we know you are ok in there.”
At 3:34 a.m. authorities told Simpson that he had 90 seconds to leave the home.
“We are not leaving,” authorities said at the time. “There is nowhere for you to go.”
The standoff continued throughout Monday morning and Simpson ultimately voluntarily left the home at 1:45 p.m., after a Highway Patrol SWAT team fired tear gas into the home Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the Hermann community is still hurting from the loss of one of its officers and the sadness that comes from seeing another officer injured.
“This happens way too often,” Mitchell said. There have been 18 police officers killed in the line of duty so far this year, including nine who were killed by gunfire, according to the Officer Down Memorial, a national database that tracks officers who die in the line of duty.
Griffith’s death marks 724 instances that a Missouri police officer has been killed in the line of duty.