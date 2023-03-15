After a 14-hour long standoff with police, the suspect in the shooting of two Hermann police officers surrendered to law enforcement Monday afternoon. 

Kenneth Simpson, 35, of Steelville, had been the subject of a multi-county manhunt after his alleged involvement in the shooting of two Hermann police officers on Sunday evening. 

Casey's in Hermann
Buy Now

Crime scene tape is pictured around the perimeter of the Hermann Casey’s General Store March 12 as law enforcement investigates the shooting of two Hermann Police Department officers. One officer was killed and the other sustained serious injuries during the incident. 
Standoff in Hermann following shooting
Buy Now

Multiple law enforcement officers surround a two-story residence on Market Street in Hermann, while searching for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting. The shooting took place at the Casey’s General Store, whose sign is pictured on the left side of the photo.  