Stone Hill Winery’s 2017 Norton was named the U.S.’ best native wine in 2020.
In the American Wine Society Competition, judges tasted more than 550 wines from about 100 wineries around the nation. Stone Hill’s 2017 Norton received the Best of Class “Native Wine” award for its balance and taste, Stone Hill Winery strategic operator Nathan Held said.
The wine retails for $21 a bottle, and 12,000 bottles have been produced. Stone Hill Winery began selling the variety about two months ago.
“2017 was just a phenomenal growing season,” he said. “It let us have a phenomenal wine.”
A native wine comes from grapes native to the Americas, primarily the north.
“They evolved in North America,” Held said. “Your cabernets, your Asian grapes, they require pesticides and fungicides because there are pests in Asia that are not in North America. So these grapes are naturally more resistant to the pests here, and also they are climate acclimated.”
Four years ago, the rain fell and the temperature was warm at the right times of the year. No late frost damaged the crops either, making 2017 one of the winery’s best growing seasons in the past half a century, he said.
Hermann-based Stone Hill Winery, at 1110 Stone Hill Highway, was established in 1847 and reopened following prohibition in 1965 by the Held family. The second and third generations of the Held family operate it today, according to a press release from the company.