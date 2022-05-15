East central Missouri’s German heritage will be on full display during a Maifest — or Mayfest — celebration at the Deutschheim State Historic Site in Hermann May 21.
The event, which was announced by Missouri State Parks in a press release, will also celebrate national Kids to Parks day.
The celebrations will begin at 10 a.m. with stories from Heather Harlan, a professional storyteller, recording artist and songwriter.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. From 11 a.m. to noon, the Schwarzer Zither Ensemble will be playing their zithers, a historic German string instrument popular in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., printmaker Shelby Forbis will teach children printmaking with her antique book press. Also from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., an exhibit, What Wondrous Life: the World of George Husmann, will be on display sharing the life of a Hermann child who was a major player in the American wine industry.
The Deutschheim State Historic Site visitor center is located at 101 W. Second St. in Hermann.