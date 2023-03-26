Hermann Police Department Officer Adam Sullentrup continues to recover from his injuries while at a St. Louis-area hospital, according to a statement from his family.
"Adam continues to improve each day. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit but he has recently been upgraded to 'stable' condition," the family said in a statement shared on social media. "It will be a long road to complete recovery but we are confident with continued patience, love, excellent medical care and the grace of God, he will continue on the path to a full and complete recovery."
Sullentrup was shot March 12 after he and fellow HPD Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith were dispatched to the Casey's General Store in Hermann after dispatchers received a report of an irate person inside the store. Griffith, who was also shot, died at Hermann Area District Hospital.
The alleged shooter, Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
In an interview with investigators, Simpson reportedly told them that he knew he was wanted on several warrants and that when the police arrived he believed he was going to die, as he planned to commit ‘suicide by cop.’ ”
Instead, Simpson pulled a gun and began firing at the officers. He then fled the scene and was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a nearby home.
Sullentrup's family say they are thankful for the quick and initial actions of the Casey's employees, bystanders, Hermann Fire and EMS, Hermann Hospital and Air Evac helicopter, crediting those actions as what "saved Adam's life."
"We are also thankful for the doctors, nurses and other team members at Mercy Hospital St. Louis (in Creve Coeur) for the excellent care being provided to Adam and to our entire family," the family said in their statement.
A fundraiser has been scheduled in Washington to benefit the Sullentrup family. Sullentrup is a Washington native and a 2010 graduate of Washington High School.
The Washington Fire Department Auxiliary is hosting an all you can eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the fire department's headquarters. The menu also includes sausage, milk, juice and coffee. Diners will be charged $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 11. Children under 3 eat free.
The event also features photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and will give attendees a chance to meet local police officers and firefighters. The event is being financially supported by the Bank of Washington, Bank of Franklin County and First State Community Bank.
A limited number of “#FightLikeAdam” t-shirts will be available for purchase at the event. Those who pre-ordered can pickup their t-shirts at the event.