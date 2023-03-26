Adam Sullentrup

Hermann Police Department Officer Adam Sullentrup.

 Contributed Photo.

Hermann Police Department Officer Adam Sullentrup continues to recover from his injuries while at a St. Louis-area hospital, according to a statement from his family.

"Adam continues to improve each day. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit but he has recently been upgraded to 'stable' condition," the family said in a statement shared on social media. "It will be a long road to complete recovery but we are confident with continued patience, love, excellent medical care and the grace of God, he will continue on the path to a full and complete recovery."