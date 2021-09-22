A Hermann man is facing criminal charges after police say he was seen masturbating while driving his vehicle through a residential neighborhood in Washington.
Jeremy R. Carr, 27, has been charged with one count of first-degree harassment and one count of first-degree sexual misconduct. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.
Washington Police Department Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said a woman was walking in the 800 block of West Main Street on Tuesday, Sept. 21, when an unknown man pulled up beside her in a vehicle. The man called out to the woman, urging her to look inside his vehicle.
When the woman looked in the direction of the man, she could see him masturbating. The man drove off and the unidentified woman continued to walk toward her home, Sitzes said in a press release.
Later, the woman was standing in her driveway with her husband when the man — later identified by police as Carr — was seen driving through their neighborhood again. The husband was able to obtain a vehicle description and license plate of the vehicle after following the vehicle for a short period.
With the information provided by the couple, Sitzes said the department identified Carr as the suspect. He was taken into custody at his home by deputies with the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Department.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.