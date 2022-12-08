The Hermann Area District Hospital is seeking a “deeper affiliation” with Mercy Health or another healthcare provider after shuttering its Home Health Agency as a cost-cutting measure.
“Most rural hospitals are looking for economies of scale and deeper affiliations with bigger units to help cut costs and get better reimbursement, so (HADH) has been talking to Mercy to see if possibly, they might be interested in managing the hospital,” said HADH Assistant Administrator Matt Siebert.
Hermann Hospital’s push for a closer partnership with another healthcare system comes as the hospital projects to lose more than $2 million this year. Siebert said HADH officials had also talked with Avem Health Partners, of Oklahoma City, as well as another provider about a potential managerial role.
“The problem is we’re cost-reimbursed (by Medicare) and our home health is not cost-reimbursed, so it’s a direct loss to the hospital and we haven’t been able to make it break even for years,” Siebert said. A management deal, Sibert said, could ensure the “hospital is here long-term for the community.”
Hermann Hospital is already affiliated with the Mercy organization due to a requirement of being a nationally-designated critical access hospital, which is designed to reduce the financial vulnerability and improve care at rural healthcare providers. Hermann is one of 35 critical access hospitals in Missouri.
President of Mercy Hospital Washington Eric Eoloff did not respond to questions about how a potential partnership would look for Mercy, by the time The Missourian went to press Tuesday afternoon. Mercy, with more than 40 hospitals, is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mercy operates the hospital in Washington.
Siebert said managerial partnership discussions were in the early stages. He called the potential “an important step for us to decrease our footprint.”
The decision to close HADH’s HHA came Nov. 28 at a board of directors meeting. Hospital Administrator Dan McKinney had previously asked the Gasconade County Health Department to take over the HHA program, but was turned down according to the Gasconade County Republican.
Siebert said Hermann Hospital had reached out to four area providers to make sure patients’ needs are addressed: Mercy Hospital Washington, Central Missouri Home Health in Jefferson City, the Gasconade County Health Department and Elara Caring, which has 13 locations in Missouri. The HHA employees will also be given the opportunity to take other positions at HADH.
“Mercy has communicated to the Hermann Hospital Board and Administration that we have the capacity to care for the patients currently enrolled in their home care program so that care is not interrupted,” Eoloff said.
Eoloff said Mercy would be able to take on all of Hermann’s patients except for one who lives outside of Mercy’s service area. He said Mercy officials had also met with Hermann HHA staff about filling job openings with Mercy’s home health nursing or therapy programs in Gasconade or Franklin counties.
Closing the Home Health Agency at the end of the year will annually save over $200,000, according to an estimate from Siebert. Hermann’s HHA has five employees and had approximately 2,600 visits last year, which was down approximately 25 percent from 2021, according to Siebert, who said overall visits were down 29 percent.
The decision is another blow to rural Missourians already struggling to find healthcare. From 2014 to 2020, 15 Missouri hospitals closed, 10 of which were located in rural counties, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Fewer primary care practitioners, mental health programs, and healthcare facilities in these areas often make for a disparity in care, even for those who have health insurance, are financially stable and have access to transportation.
“The lack of access to and sufficient number of hospital and specialty services in rural Missouri is one of the contributors to the higher death rates seen in the Health Status section of this report,” reads a 2020 report from DHSS.
Hermann Hospital was founded in the 1960s and its 24-bed building was renovated in 2009. It operates four health clinics, two in Hermann, one in Montgomery City and one in Owensville, offering a total of over 200 jobs, according to the hospital’s website. It servesan area with a population of about 14,000. Essential staff makes up approximately 60 percent of HADH’s expenses, according to reporting from the Hermann Advertiser Courier.