Hermann Area District Hospital

Administrators with the Hermann Area Hospital have confirmed that the hospital is actively seeking a management deal with Mercy Health or with other large hospital groups. 

The Hermann Area District Hospital is seeking a “deeper affiliation” with Mercy Health or another healthcare provider after shuttering its Home Health Agency as a cost-cutting measure.

“Most rural hospitals are looking for economies of scale and deeper affiliations with bigger units to help cut costs and get better reimbursement, so (HADH) has been talking to Mercy to see if possibly, they might be interested in managing the hospital,”  said HADH Assistant Administrator Matt Siebert.