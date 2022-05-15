Officials with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced this week that the department was awarding a $50,000 grant to the city of Hermann.
The grant, which is part of the Clean Water Engineering Report program, will be used by the city to evaluate its wastewater system. The program specifically allocates funds to communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.
“One of our priorities is helping Missouri communities like Hermann maintain and improve their water and wastewater treatment systems,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “One way we do that is by offering a variety of financial assistance programs through which communities can improve key infrastructure and experience real economic benefits.”
Hermann, city leaders plan to use the grant to “continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes.”
The facility plan should be complete in October 2023.