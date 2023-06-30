Starting Sunday, Hermann will be kicking off its annual Freedomfest with a variety of events to celebrate Independence Day.
From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Clara Eitmann Messmer Amphitheater, event attendees can make sidewalk art, get their face painted, play with the bubble bus and participate in the Downtown Ducky Dash.
For the Downtown Ducky Dash, participating children can search the downtown shopping district for patriotic ducks, which will be hiding inside and outside of businesses, flower pots, and other locations. Once a duck is found, the child is to take it to the amphitheater to collect a prize, one duck per child.
Registration for a tractor pull will begin at 3:30 p.m., and a free concert will be held at 7 p.m, featuring Clan Schaffrin & Friends Band.
On Monday, vendors and children’s games will be set up in Riverfront Park starting at 4 p.m. A parade will take place at 6 p.m. in the park, and a fireworks display will begin after dark over the river.
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the Hermann City Band will perform at the amphitheater.
