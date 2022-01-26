An Hermann woman was injured after a one-car crash on Highway 100 near New Haven Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that Ashley Lamke, 34, was a passenger in a 2006 Ford Focus driven by Michael Lamke, 45, also of Hermann.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 100 at 11:22 a.m. at Junction Spur, west of New Haven, when it traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Both occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol.
Ashley Lamke sustained moderate injuries, and Michael Lamke sustained minor injuries.