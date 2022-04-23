Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.