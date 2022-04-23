The Hermann Wurst Haus won 13 awards this year at its hometown Wurstfest competition.
The 41st edition of the event drew six vendors and 62 sausage and jerky entries in 24 categories to the town March 26-27, according to a news release from Hermann Wurst Haus. The event is back after a two-year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hermann Wurst Haus’ 2022 awards included six champion awards and a reserve grand champion award. Six products won the title of grand champion: Fresh Pork Sausage (breakfast sausage), Olde World Style (blood sausage), Exotic Sausage (peppered elk summer sausage), Summer Sausage Cooked (thuringer), Smoked Jerky — Restructured (original ground & formed jerky), and Smoked Pork Sausage (smoked breakfast sausage).
Davis Meat Processing, of Jonesburg, won its second consecutive best-of-show prize with its Old Fashion Summer Sausage.
More than 2,000 visitors attended the event, held at Stone Hill Winery and the Hermannhof Festhalle, the release said. In addition to the competition, there also was German dancing exhibitions by the Wurstjaeger dancers and Wir Tanzen, and kraut-making classes.