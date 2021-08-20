After Steve Myers resigned from his post as Pacific mayor two weeks ago, Ward 2 Alderman Herb Adams stepped in as interim mayor, and Tuesday was his first meeting in the role.
Adams is a longtime figure in Pacific city government. A Pacific High School graduate, Adams previously served as mayor from 1992 to 1998 and from 2006 to 2014 for a total of four terms. Prior to that, he served as municipal judge for 16 years from 1980 to 1992 and from 2002 to 2006. Most recently, he was elected to serve as Pacific’s Ward 2 alderman and president of the board of aldermen, who, according to city code, steps in as interim mayor if the mayor resigns or otherwise leaves office.
“I’m really excited to play this role,” Adams said. “It’s just a thrill to get another opportunity to help the city, to advance the city and to work with staff and other elected people to achieve their goals.”
Adams won’t be giving up his alderman seat as he takes on the mantle of mayor. Adams announced at Tuesday’s meeting that he’d be serving as interim mayor and Ward 2 alderman simultaneously until the next election in April.
This is standard procedure, according to the Municipal League of Missouri, a nonprofit run by municipal leaders across the state that seeks to assist Missouri municipalities.
“That’s pretty common,” said Executive Director Richard Sheets. “That’s how most cities do it.”
Sheets explained that, as president of the board, Adams becomes mayor pro tem, or interim mayor, until the board of aldermen appoints or voters elect a new mayor. Since the next mayoral election is eight months away, the board of aldermen opted to keep Adams as mayor pro tem rather than appoint someone else.
Sheets said that’s normal.
Since Adams is serving as mayor pro tem and not as the officially appointed mayor, he is allowed to serve as both interim mayor and alderman. If Adams were fully appointed to the position of mayor, the board would have to appoint a new alderman to represent Ward 2.
Any time a vote of the board of aldermen results in a tie, city code calls for the mayor to cast a tie-breaking vote. Since Adams serves as both mayor pro tem and alderman, he would vote twice should the board of aldermen ever tie, something Sheets said was also normal.
Tuesday’s meeting also saw the city present Myers with a plaque of appreciation for his service as mayor. Myers was elected to a four-year term as mayor in 2018, but he resigned earlier this month before the end of that term to accept a position as the city’s community development director. The board of aldermen also voted unanimously to finalize the contract that brings Myers into this new position.
This vote comes amid questions about whether hiring Myers to this position immediately after his resignation is legal. The Missourian previously reported that city leaders requested an advisory opinion from the Missouri Ethics Commission, which will determine whether this move is legal.
City attorney Robert Jones, who is responsible for keeping the city compliant with state and federal law, addressed those questions at the meeting Tuesday. The law in question is state statute 105.454, which prohibits any elected official from being hired for any position that attempts to influence the decisions of a political subdivision of which he or she was an officer within the past year. He contends the community development director does not influence the board of aldermen, making the hiring legal. However, the city still requested an opinion from the ethics commission. The ethics commission has yet to release its determination.
After the meeting, Myers told The Missourian he doesn’t anticipate this being an issue.
In Adams’ first meeting as interim mayor, the board also:
• Approved a preliminary property tax rate for 2021 of 40.62 cents per $100 of assessed value for all residential, commercial and agricultural properties within Pacific. This number is subject to approval from State Auditor Nicole Galloway.
• Approved a conditional use permit authorizing owner Shauna Jackson to convert the Royal Theater into a community event center. This is a project she is collaborating on with Sam Dean, Matt Strothkamp and Gary Nemec.
• Tabled discussions about a Highway N improvement project. At the meeting, multiple residents came to speak about how they wished they had more time to review what was happening with the project, which would improve sidewalks, curbs and gutters and widen the roadway. The board voted to table discussion about the project until after another open house could be held. That open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at Pacific City Hall, 300 Hoven Drive.