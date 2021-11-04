Current Acting Mayor and Ward 2 Alderman Herb Adams told The Missourian Thursday that he plans to run for mayor in April’s municipal election.
Adams is in an interesting position at city hall. He was elected to the board of aldermen in 2018 and reelected in 2020 unopposed. After former Mayor Steve Myers resigned in August, Adams, as president of the board, took over as acting mayor. However, he still retained his position as an alderman. His terms in both positions end in April, but instead of choosing to run for reelection as an alderman, he’s chosen to run for mayor.
Still, if elected, it won’t be Adams’ first time in the position. Adams has long been a figure in Pacific city government. He’s served a total of four terms as Pacific’s mayor from 1992 to 1998 and from 2006 to 2014. He’s also served as the city’s municipal judge from 1980 to 1992 and from 2002 to 2006.
He said he’s running for mayor because there are a lot of things in the city he feels are unfinished that he’d like to complete. That includes expanding the public works building and moving the parks and recreation department into a new facility.
“That’s going to take a lot of time,” he said.
He also wanted to see to it that the Red Cedar Museum and Historical Society are completed. That project kicked off in May when the city approved a $2.2 million contract to renovate and remake the historic Red Cedar Inn into a visitors center with a museum, gift shop and genealogy research center.
Lastly, he wants to bring economic development to Pacific. That means getting more industrial parks and attracting businesses in order to bring more jobs to Pacific. He said that Pacific’s location near St. Louis, on Interstate 44 and with the Union Pacific Railroad going through town should make the city competitive for these companies.
Adams said his campaign pitch will center around his experience. He said his experience makes him the right person to bring that economic development to town.
Ward 3 Alderman Drew Stotler is still deciding whether to run again. His decision boils down to whether he moves, as he said he, his wife and their two children are considering moving to a house just outside Pacific city limits, which would disqualify him from running.
“Provided I don’t move, it is my intention to run,” he said.
He said he and his family have been going “back and forth” on whether they want to move to the house. But he thinks it’s more likely that he won’t move and will seek reelection.
If he runs, he said his campaign will be centered around taking care of first responders by giving them pay increases and vehicle upgrades; taking care of Pacific’s senior citizens, which he said is exemplified by the fact that he serves on the board of the senior center; and bringing more family-friendly activities and areas to Pacific. He said that he wants to improve the city’s parks and possibly bring a recreational center to Pacific for children to play in.
Ward 1 Alderman Harold Frick said he’s yet to make a decision on whether he’ll run for reelection.
The city collector will also be on the ballot in April, and Debbie Kelley, the current collector, said she will be running for reelection.
“I am honored to serve the citizens of Pacific, and I am planning to be on ballot April 2022,” she said.
The election is still six months away. Election Day is April 5, 2022. Those who wish to run for one of these positions can file for office at City Hall, 300 Hoven Drive, according to City Clerk Kim Barfield. Candidate filing opens Dec. 7 and closes Dec. 28.
City code mandates that aldermen must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Pacific for over a year, live in the ward they seek to represent and not have any unpaid taxes or fees with the city. Aldermen receive $4,575 per year. The mayor must be at least 25 years old, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Pacific for over a year and not have any unpaid taxes or fees with the city. The mayor receives $7,990 per year.
The winners of these elections would join Aldermen Gregg Rahn and Andrew Nemeth, who are not up for reelection, on the board of aldermen.