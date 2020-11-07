The New Haven location of Henniges Automotive Sealing, which provides original equipment for manufacturers, including General Motors, plans to round out its team of around 450 with 60 new hires to meet demand.
“Our customers have been very successful, so they’re building vehicles six, seven days per week,” Plant Manager Jim Eichelberger said.
To meet demand, most employees have been working mandatory overtime, so Eichelberger hopes the new hires will “improve the work-life balance for our team.”
The New Haven facility is one of 19 Henniges plants globally. Eichelberger, who has been with the company 24 years, said it has almost returned to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Henniges was severely impacted by the 2008 recession, but has been growing steadily since around 2013 as the sector improved. In 2017, the company ranked in the top 100 largest global automotive supplies with revenue of around $994 million, according to Automotive News’ Top Supplies.
“It’s been too much of a good thing,” Eichelberger said of the growth. “I’d say our No. 1 issue for five-plus years has been mandatory overtime.”
New hires can expect a pay rate of $18.20 to $20.45 an hour, and need not have any particular experience or education background.
“We’ve had several people be successful who came from restaurants or health care,” Eichelberger said, adding the company has a policy of promoting from within its own ranks. “It’s uncommon for us to hire from outside for supervisors, set up techs and maintenance techs. When people join our team, they have opportunities.”