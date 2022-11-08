Judge Ryan Helfrich will keep his seat in the 20th Circuit Court Division 2 for a full six year term.

Helfrich, a Republican, defeated Democrat Bill Stahlhuth in Tuesday’s midterm election by a three-to-one margin, according to the Missouri Secretary of State's online database of election results. Helfrich won the three-county circuit with 35,823 votes, or 76.3 percent, to 11,120 votes, or 23.7 percent, for Stahlhuth, a Washington attorney.