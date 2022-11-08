Judge Ryan Helfrich will keep his seat in the 20th Circuit Court Division 2 for a full six year term.
Helfrich, a Republican, defeated Democrat Bill Stahlhuth in Tuesday’s midterm election by a three-to-one margin, according to the Missouri Secretary of State's online database of election results. Helfrich won the three-county circuit with 35,823 votes, or 76.3 percent, to 11,120 votes, or 23.7 percent, for Stahlhuth, a Washington attorney.
In Franklin County, Helfrich received 26,663 votes, or 73.9 percent, to Stahlhuth’s 9,362 votes, or 25.1 percent.
“I’m humbled by the whole experience,” Helfrich said. “I’m humbled by the number of votes that I got. I think it’s just a reflection of the hard work that we’re doing up at the courthouse. I will be able to carry that for the next six years and, hopefully, beyond that.”
Stahlhuth thanked his supporters Tuesday.
“I recognize that it is a challenge to file for office as a Democrat in the 20th Judicial Circuit,” he said. “I wish Judge Helfrich well as our Division 2 Circuit Judge. He is well respected in our community and I expect him to do a fine job.”
Helfrich, then 41, was one of five appointments made Dec. 30, 2021 by Gov. Mike Parson. The former partner at Helfrich Hotz Brandt LLC in Washington was tabbed to take the seat formerly held by Judge Ike Lamke, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 70.
“I’m a young man put in a very important position,” Helfrich said. “It means that I need to be accountable to the voters and I will be. It’s been a thrilling ride. It’s been a lot of work and dedication from my family.”
Being voted in will give Helfrich a chance to “settle in” more than he has, he said. He looks forward to working in a time of change at the courthouse. Associate Circuit Judge Matthew Houston, who also took office earlier this year, and Associate Circuit Judge Mark Brinkmann, who is taking the seat held by the retiring Judge Stanley Williams, both ran unopposed Tuesday. Also new will be Connie Ward, who elected to replace 40-year Circuit Clerk Bill D. Miller.
“Everyone from the circuit judges, the associate circuit judges, down to all the clerks,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of changes that are coming in that building ... just continuing the hard work we do for the citizens of Franklin County and the 20th Judicial Circuit at large.”
Helfrich has a bachelor of science degree in community and regional planning from Missouri State University and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. He is a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Union High School.
Helfrich met his wife, Betsey Helfrich, an attorney who represents school districts, at UMKC.
Helfrich advanced to the general election with an Aug. 2 Republican Primary victory against attorney Steve White. Helfrich won that race with 10,683 votes, or 55 percent, to White’s 8,729 votes, or 45 percent.
Stahlhuth ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary, receiving 3,985 votes.
The 20th Judicial Circuit hears cases in Franklin, Gasconade and Osage counties. Unlike the associate circuit judges, who are primarily assigned to one county, Helfrich and Division 1 Judge Craig Hellmann regularly hear cases in all three counties.
Stahlhuth previously lost to Helfrich’s former law partner, Ben Hotz, in the November 2020 election for Franklin County municipal court judge.
Stahlhuth is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia and Washington University School of Law.
Stahlhuth did not raise money or display yard signs or other campaign items, saying last month it “gives the appearance of bias or favoritism to donors or attorneys who appear before me.”