Despite having to cancel its last two dates because of excessive heat, the city of Union is not considering changes to its farmers’ market schedule.
The market changed to being held the second and fourth Fridays of each month, after Union previously held the market every Friday in warmer months. But the market was canceled Friday, July 8, when temperatures in the area reached 96 degrees and canceled again July 22, when temperatures reached 101 degrees.
The city only cancels the market if there is an excessive heat advisory, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. But Union is not sweating the loss of the two events, he said.
“The goal of this was never to try to shortchange anyone or to hang someone out to dry that’s planning on being there,” he said. “It’s more the public safety component of it. When you’re telling people they’re under a heat advisory, to stay inside and stay cool, it’s counterintuitive to invite everybody out for a situation where they could be exposed.”
In addition to customers, there were vendor considerations as well, he said. Vendors usually arrive an hour before the market starts at 4 p.m. to set up and stay until an hour after it ends at 7 p.m. to take their displays down, which puts them in the heat even longer, Schmieder said.
The farmers’ market switched from being held Saturday mornings to Friday afternoons during the 2020 season. It moved to every other week before it launched this year in April at a new location at East Central College.
The market is not considering going back to a, possibly, cooler morning format, at this time, Schmieder said.
“We’ll evaluate the entire operation at the end of the season,” he said. “We do a survey for our vendors, and, of course, we’re always interested in the public’s input.”
Schmieder said the market has been doing well overall at ECC, adding that even when the market was canceled July 8, the scheduled food truck for the event still showed up and sold out.
“Generally speaking, the public is responding, as they get used to the new location,” he said. “I think it’s only going to continue to grow. We’ve been very pleased with the vendor turnout and the public turnout.”
The market is scheduled to run through Sept. 9 at ECC’s Parking Lot B, 1964 Prairie Dell Road in Union.