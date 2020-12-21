A Festus man is facing child pornography charges in Franklin County after police say he asked a teenager for an illicit photo in 2018.
According to electronic court records, Eric Ryan Parks, 22, was charged in March for the Class E felony of attempted possession of child pornography. Due to restrictions placed on the court system related to COVID-19, the case had been delayed in the Associate Circuit Court earlier this year. Parks officially waived his right to a preliminary hearing last week.
An arraignment has been scheduled in the Franklin County Circuit Court before Judge Craig E. Hellmann on Feb. 16, 2021.
Parks is represented by Jesse J. Hardy, an attorney with the circuit’s public defender’s office. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matthew W. Houston is representing the state.
According to court documents, Parks asked an unidentified minor to send an illicit photograph on the social media platform Snapchat. Police say Parks knew the recipient of the message was a child.
Parks also is facing charges in Jefferson County for second-degree sodomy from an incident in 2018. He is represented in that case by Christopher P. Huber, who is also an attorney with the public defender’s office.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for that case on Feb. 11, 2021.
If found guilty of the child pornography charge, Parks could be sentenced to no more than four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He also could be sentenced to up to one year in the county jail.
If Parks is convicted in Jefferson County, he could be sentenced to no more than seven years in the state prison or up to one year in the county jail.