A Franklin County judge determined last month that there was enough evidence for the case to proceed against the Washington man accused of being the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Highway 100 that killed a Villa Ridge man.
In court proceedings Oct. 28, Associate Circuit Court Judge David Hoven referred the case against James Sitze to the 20th Circuit Court. Sitze, 22, now awaits a January 2022 arraignment in that court before Judge Ike Lamke.
In May, prosecutors charged Sitze with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death, a Class D felony under Missouri law.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reported that at 3:10 a.m. May 2, Jason L. Gilley, 56, was walking in the right lane of the highway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Gilley was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Washington at 3:52 a.m.
As part of the patrol’s investigation, troopers released a photo of a broken passenger side mirror they believed came off of the truck involved in the fatal crash. The highway patrol said “an acquaintance” of Sitze saw the photos from the crash scene on Twitter and reached out with information about Sitze’s whereabouts.
Sitze was later taken into custody at his home in Washington.
According to court records, if convicted, Sitze could be sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He also could be ordered to pay up to $10,000 in fines.