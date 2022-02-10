After a state grant brought healthier concession items to the Splash-N-Swimplex in 2020, the city of Union is hoping a similar grant will assist at Veterans Memorial Park this summer.
The $7,200 Eat Smart Grant that Union applied for to serve baseball and soccer concession stands is substantially larger than the $2,816 grant from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for use at the pool.
“We’ll be able to purchase a variety of things that help us cater to a healthier diet,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of Union’s Park Advisory Board at their Jan. 27 meeting. “That’s one of the things, is we have to improve the menu by 10-percent-healthier choices.”
Locally, Union works with the University of Missouri Extension in Franklin County on Eat Smart Grants. Pohlmann said Lydia Nipper, the extension’s county engagement specialist in nutrition and health education, is the “subject matter expert” in deciding what food to buy.
“We did a great job at the pool,” Pohlmann said. “Some of those things are just smaller portions of the same items that we’re selling. We moved to some different beverages that are healthier options, different types of chips that are baked.”
Pohlmann said he expects the city to work with Andy’s Produce Too on providing pre-cut produce at the ballfields, like it did at the pool. Parks staff was featured in a state newsletter for partnering with the business.
The grant for concessions at ballfields would be a return, of sorts, to Veterans Park.
The healthier options from Andy’s started there in summer 2020, when Union hosted several baseball tournaments.
Then in 2021, Nipper reached out to the parks department about the extension’s Eat Smart in the Parks Program, which allowed the department to take the city’s healthy foods program further by applying for the initial grant.
Items purchased using grant money for the pool included a larger freezer and refrigerator that fit into the concession stand’s tight space. That allows staff to store more healthy items, Pohlmann said.
A problem with healthier food is it often has a shorter shelf life than candy or processed snacks, Pohlmann said last year. That means healthy food requires refrigeration, something that’s limited at the small pool concession stand.
Staff also added signs to advertise the healthier options.
The city is requesting similar products at Veterans Park, Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann expects the city to get word over the next six months on whether or not the grant is approved.
Park board President Suzy Curnutte expects the new food options to be popular. “There’s only so many pretzels with cheese I can eat every summer.”