What officials worried could be a rough flu season has yielded fewer cases than expected.
“We have gotten lucky in that we’re headed into what is traditionally peak flu season and we really are not seeing much in the way of flu hospitalizations this year, which is a real blessing,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington.
As of Jan. 22, the most recent data available, there have been 15,880 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases in Missouri during the 2021-22 flu season, or 258.74 cases per 100,000 people, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
In the week ending Jan. 22, there were 906 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases in Missouri, according to DHSS. The previous week there were 1,749 and the week before that, 2,143. So far this flu season, the peak was 2,039 cases and that was during the week ending Jan. 1.
That compares to 48 laboratory-confirmed cases around the same time in the 2020-2021 flu season. However, experts are quick to point out that last year’s flu cases hit a record low because of the intense public health measures put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it a bad comparison. However, around the same time in the 2019-2020 season, there were 1,970 laboratory confirmed cases and in the 2018-2019 season there were 922 cases.
In late December and early January, health officials across the state were concerned that the flu season could put more pressure on hospitals and health-care providers, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“That would have been difficult to manage, both of those patient volumes simultaneously,” Mohart said. “But we are not seeing much at all in the way of influenza admissions, so we’re lucky and we’re fortunate for that.”
Flu cases have been falling in recent weeks, ahead of the traditional peak of flu in late February, Mohart said.