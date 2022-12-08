Flu cases are on the rise here and across the state.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer of Mercy, says the hospital system is experiencing high cases of influenza in Franklin County as well the surrounding areas.
“We’re definitely seeing very high activity right now locally and throughout the entire region,” said Mohart. "I would say about three weeks ago is when it really explosively took off. Before that on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking metric, locally, we were at a fairly low level of influenza activity and influenza like illnesses, and that has really exploded in the last couple weeks. Now we’re at very high activity in Missouri and surrounding states.”
Influenza is not a recordable infectious disease, meaning that many people that get tested never officially report it to a government entity or public health entity. Mercy uses general influenza-like illnesses in the emergency department, testing and hospitalizations to give them a sense of how much the flu is spreading within each region.
According to Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, influenza activity has continued to increase across Missouri. Between Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, a total of 8,256 laboratory-positive influenza cases were reported. The influenza type for reported season-to-date cases includes 92.9 percent influenza A, 6.4 percent influenza B and 0.7 percent untyped. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for influenza in Missouri laboratories reporting to the National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System increased to 29.9 percent during this week.
“We are seeing that reflected here in our hospital,” said Mohart. “We have five patients currently admitted with flu that are sick enough to be in the hospital with it, and we have already had one influenza death this year for our county.”
The population that Mohart says is most at risk is anyone who has underlying medical problems and anyone over 60 or 65. Mohart says those individuals tend to get a more severe case of the disease.
When asked about the number of cases the county has seen, Mohart was unable to give a definite answer.
“That’s going to be hard to get because so many people that come through our clinics and urgent cares, those tests aren’t reported or they may not always test them,” she said. “We generally will always do a test but sometimes a physician will simply say, ‘I’m confident you have the flu’ and then treat you.”
“I know they are all saying they’re seeing a lot of influenza right now, especially influenza A is the type that most of them are seeing,” Mohart added.
Based on the patterns and numbers that Mohart and Mercy are tracking, she believes the county and region are in the up-slope of influenza cases. “It’s going to continue to increase probably for at least several weeks, and then we’ll probably reach a peak and then it will fall,” she said. “I would say right now, we are in that phase where it’s beginning to take off in our community and the next few weeks are going to be critical to determining when that peak will be. And this is a very typical for this time of year; once we get into December, January, February, historically, that’s when influenza peaks in the northern hemisphere.
Even though October is the ideal time to get the influenza vaccine to help the body’s immune system respond to the virus before the high season, Mohart says any time is better than never. Most vaccines, everyday post vaccination, the immune system is ramping up against the virus but most require 10 to 14 days to give a protective effect she added.
Influenza is an endemic seasonal virus meaning that most adults at this point have been exposed to it every year throughout their life, and many adults have received multiple vaccinations so there may be a little pre-existing protection that exists in all of us who have been through that before but a vaccine dramatically boosts the efficacy of the immune system Mohart explained. “So even if you haven’t got (a vaccine) yet it would still be beneficial to get it even though we are fully into the flu season already.”
As far as COVID in Franklin County, numbers have been steady, and RSV has some indications throughout the region that the area is plateauing in cases.
“I’m very hopeful with that, but we’ll have to give it a few more weeks to see how those numbers bare out, but the reports that I’ve got in the last week or so show that those new RSV numbers are starting to plateau some, so we can be very hopeful,” said Mohart.