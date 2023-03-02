The flu vaccine is said to have performed well this premature flu season.
“We are through the bulk of the flu season,” said Dr. Elizabeth-Ann Mohart, chief medical officer of Mercy Washington. “Generally with flu in the northern hemisphere, you see one peak in the winter months from October and then it trails off and ends in March. So, we’re just about to the end of it. We did not have this year, what I would call, an overwhelming flu season, so that was great.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the vaccine was more than 40 percent effective in preventing adults from getting sick enough from the flu that they had to seek medical assistance. It was 44 percent effective in preventing adult lab-confirmed flu visits to urgent care clinics and hospital emergency rooms and 39 percent effective for seniors age 65 and older. The vaccine was 43 percent effective against flu-related hospitalizations of all adults and 35 percent against flu hospitalizations of seniors. In kids, the vaccine was 68 percent effective in preventing illnesses severe enough to require hospitalization and 42 percent effective for pediatric visits to the emergency department.
Though Mohart didn’t have exact numbers for vaccines distributed in Franklin County, she said the vast majority of people she has spoken with have received their flu vaccine this year.
“I think we tend to have pretty high rates with flu vaccines,” Mohart said. “We are through the worse of the respiratory viral season but we will continue to track that.”
Influenza activity has decreased and continues to across Missouri, according to reports from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18. During that week, there was a total of 241 laboratory-positive cases in Missouri compared to 933 cases last year at this time.
“Our flu activity has been decreasing week over week for several weeks now and it’s now at a local low level,” Mohart said. “I believe on average we have one patient in the hospital with influenza now.”
As of Feb. 11, 173.02 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed in the United States, according to the CDC.
The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older. New this season was a preferential recommendation for the use of higher dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines in people 65 and older. All flu vaccines for the 2022-2023 season are quadrivalent vaccines, which are designed to protect against the four different flu viruses.
CDC records from Feb. 24 show that an estimated 1.1 million more doses have been administered in pharmacies this season compared to the same time in February 2022 with 40.02 million. An estimated 2.84 million fewer vaccines have been given in physician medical offices this season compared to this time last year with 30.15 million and 27.31 million this year.
St. Clair Medicine Shoppe Pharmacist Marty Hinterlong said, “We did really well this year with the flu shot. I would say we gave over 500 doses.”
Mark Weidle, pharmacist at Schroeder Drug in Washington, said they were in line with the number of vaccines they administer each year.
“We gave between 500 and 600 regular doses of the flu shot this year and about 300 vaccines in the high dose category, which is for people 65 and older,” Weidle said. “We gave a lot of shots early this year, and normally we give a lot of shots in November and December but this year we wrapped things up in October.”
Hinterlong and Weilde both agreed that the flu season came rather early, which caused individuals to start thinking about their flu shot earlier than usual.
“This season was really early, I can’t remember exactly how it went down, but it seemed like in September and November we were having some cases which is usually not the case,” Weidle said. “It got people to come in during that time a little more readily.”
Hinterlong agreed. He said, “this flu season a lot of people came in because they knew they’ve been sheltered for a couple of years, and they knew it was wise to get it this year. It was wise because with not being around people they weren’t able to pick up natural immunity. You build up a minor immunity interacting with people and since we weren’t interacting they needed to get their flu shot.”
As far as other respiratory illnesses go, Mohart said RSV has subsided and COVID-19 has remained stable as far as hospitalization goes.