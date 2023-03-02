Mercy Hospital Washington
Mercy Hospital Washington

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The flu vaccine is said to have performed well this premature flu season.

“We are through the bulk of the flu season,” said Dr. Elizabeth-Ann Mohart, chief medical officer of Mercy Washington. “Generally with flu in the northern hemisphere, you see one peak in the winter months from October and then it trails off and ends in March. So, we’re just about to the end of it. We did not have this year, what I would call, an overwhelming flu season, so that was great.” 