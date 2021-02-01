Union R-XI School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold is retiring after nearly six years in the post, and the board of education wasted no time naming his replacement.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes, who has 26 years of experience in education, will become superintendent Oct. 1, the day after Weinhold’s retirement. Dr. Mike Mabe, the district’s other assistant superintendent, will be deputy superintendent.
“This has been one of the most difficult but yet easy decisions for me to make in my career,” Weinhold wrote in an email to staff. “Waking up early to make a decision about a snow day or not is not something I will miss. But, seeing the work up close that we do to positively impact the lives of our students is something I will forever cherish.”
Hayes and Mabe came to the district around the same time, both being introduced at the February 2016 board meeting.
Hayes, 50, said he is honored and excited to be the superintendent.
“In the last five years, I’ve learned that tradition and excellence exists here at Union R-XI, and it’s due to the wonderful people that are in our community and the hard work of our students and our staff,” he said.
Before coming to Union, Hayes was assistant superintendent at the Gasconade County R-2 School District in Owensville. Before that, he was at the Mehlville School District in St. Louis, where he worked in the central office and as principal at Buerkle Middle School.
Hayes earned his bachelor’s of science and education from what’s now the University of Central Missouri, got his master’s degree in science at what is now Missouri State University, and received his specialist in administration at Webster University before receiving his doctorate in educational leadership at Saint Louis University.
Hayes’s first job was as a middle school math and science teacher in Versailles.
Before going into closed session at a special Thursday, Jan. 28, meeting, the Union board voted to waive its policy for recruiting superintendent candidates, just for the night. But it didn’t need to extend the policy, naming Hayes as the new superintendent later in the meeting.
“The policy basically says we’ve got to go out and do a search and maybe hire an outside company,” Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman told The Missourian. “The board was unanimous. We know Scott. We know Mike, so why spend that time and money to get an outside company to do that?”
Weideman, who in 2014 took out an advertisement in The Missourian calling for then-Superintendent Steve Bryant and the entire central office staff to resign because of low state assessment scores, has been pleased with how Hayes helped the district improve its Missouri Assessment Program results.
“Scott has done a terrific job in leading the district through the reorganization of our curriculum and the process of getting our test scores up,” Weideman said.
Hayes said he looks forward to continuing the policies Weinhold started, as well as the comprehensive school improvement plan he has spearheaded.
“That’s my strategy is the continuous improvement models for districts as a whole and to continue the academic success we’ve had in the past five years as well,” he said. “That improvement process attacks everything else that we do. It sets that tone.”
Hayes said his salary as superintendent had not yet been determined.
Dr. Justin Tarte will remain in his role of executive director of human resources but will add ancillary duties and responsibilities to support the needs of the district, Weinhold wrote in his email. Kendra Fennessey, the district’s director of academics, will expand her role and lead the district’s prekindergarten through 12th grade instructional and learning programs.