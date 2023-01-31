The man accused of starting a fire at a rural Franklin County hotel in March 2021 pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Appearing in court alongside his defense attorney, Christopher Hanneke, 42, of Villa Ridge, also waived his right to a formal arraignment in circuit court. Hanneke has been charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony.
The charges stem from a months-long investigation into the fire that damaged the Daniel Boone Inn near Gray Summit.
The investigation, which was conducted by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office, determined that the fire was purposefully set.
In a summary of their findings, investigators say that the fire on March 9, 2021, which was contained to a single room at the short-stay apartment hotel, was started on the floor near the dresser in the room.
There was no power source near where the fire originated, nor were there items that were identified as being “spontaneously combustible” in the immediate vicinity, according to statements from investigators published in court records.
Officials discovered a red container that is “commonly used to store ignitable liquids” behind the hotel.
The container was field tested and tested positive for “presence of ignitable liquid vapors.”
Hotel officials identified Hanneke, 41, as the last guest to have rented the room. He was arrested in connection to the fire and several unrelated crimes in Franklin and Jefferson counties.
During an interview with officials from the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, Hanneke reportedly confessed to starting the fire. He said he was upset with some of the other residents at the hotel. He had warned them, “If they didn’t start being nice to him, they would all pay.”
If convicted, Hanneke could face up to 15 years in a state prison. He is scheduled to return to a Franklin County Courtroom in March for a hearing in this case.