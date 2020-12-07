The project for the 12-bay hangar addition to the Washington Regional Airport might look a little different than originally planned, according to Washington officials.
Public Works Director John Nilges said while the project is not necessarily being scaled back, the primary bid will not be for 12 hangars as originally planned.
“We are going to bid the project as a primary bid of eight hangars with an alternate one to add two more (10 total) and alternate two to add four more (12 total),” Nilges said in an email to The Missourian. “We don’t know how the bids are going to come back.”
He said this decision was a contingency if the bids were to come in higher than anticipated.
“The project is being bid this way because similar hangar projects that are currently being bid are experiencing higher than normal bid results,” Nilges said. “In order to make sure we can provide a project within the budget, the additive alternate bid process allows us as many options as possible.”
The current schedule for the project, according to Nilges, has the city bidding the project in the spring, construction beginning in the summer and the project’s completion in fall of 2021. He added more specific dates will be available in the future.
Background
The airport features a 5,000-foot by 75-foot runway and has night landing capability. It’s located three miles north of Washington in southern Warren County along Highway 47.
The hangars are needed to address a longstanding demand from pilots. Nilges said to date there are currently 18 pilots on the waiting list.
“We experience an unknown amount of inquiries which do not result in being added to the waiting list,” Nilges said. “The demand is there.”
A combination of state and federal money will reduce the amount the city has to pay toward the proposed $1.2 million hangar addition at Washington Regional Airport to less than $40,000.
The construction of the 12-bay hangar will be largely paid for using money from the Airport Entitlement Fund or the Non-Primary Entitlement Fund, which are funds administered by the state on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration. These funds will pay $450,000 or roughly less than half of the project’s total cost.
The local airport receives $150,000 annually from the Non-Primary Entitlement Fund, which is money that can only be spent on improvements at the airport. This money is capped at $450,000 and must be spent or it is forfeited back to the federal government.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is paying $556,000 toward the hangar construction. This is money that Washington’s city government would have been tasked with paying had the state transportation department not stepped in. The city will pay $34,799 from its general fund.
The airport currently has 36 hangar spaces in three buildings, with the most recent hangar construction project being completed in 2013.