The Union R-XI School District is upgrading handrails in the stairwells and gymnasium at Union Middle School.
“We are going above and beyond to make it an even safer environment for our students,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said at a recent board meeting.
“The stairwells are three stories tall in the back side of that building, and we have kids in the hallways and in the gym,” he said. “Students are getting a little more daring, and it’s a little nerve-racking.”
The district is in code compliance with its existing handrails but is looking to take another step to make the school safer, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said.
The new railings are more like a picket fence, with less room for people and objects to fit through.
“The two stairwells will be much safer, the gymnasium will be much safer,” said Weinhold, who worked for five years as assistant principal at Union Middle School. “It’s been long overdue.”
The board approved Union-based Region Welding of Missouri to complete the project. At $48,200, Region had the lowest bid of three companies vying for the project. Haslag Steel Sales Inc. was the next lowest, offering to do the job for $50,496 with no prevailing wage and $56,659 with a prevailing wage, while Checkered Flag Excavation LLC had the highest bid at $141,700.
The project will be completed in summer 2021, Weinhold said.
“Similar to the blinds we’ve done in the past, we’re just getting this lined up with the prices, so we’re ready to go,” he said.
The middle school also is one of the campuses getting extra attention in the district’s new architecture agreement. In October, the board voted to keep on HTK Architects of Overland Park, Kan., for its five-year facility master plan. The district is paying HTK a fee of up to $38,550 for its services.
The middle school building, which is more than 100 years old, is one of the campuses HTK is paying particular attention to, along with Central Elementary School.
The middle school received $2.9 million worth of upgrades as part of the district’s most recent bond package, the $27 million Proposition Wildcat, which was approved by voters in 2018.
Additions at the middle school included a new wing with 12 classrooms, as well as a new outdoor track.