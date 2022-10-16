The 2022 Downtown New Haven Scarecrow Festival & Pumpkin Glow has been canceled, organizers told The Missourian via email.
The event, scheduled for Oct. 21, has in past years featured a scarecrow building contest and a scarecrow photo contest. It was canceled because construction on the roads downtown won’t likely be completed on time. The construction is part of a larger project downtown to replace streets, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, storm sewers, water and gas mains, street lights and other streetscape items downtown.