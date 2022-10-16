Andreya Booth looks at pumpkins (copy)
Andreya Booth, 3, dressed as Princess Elsa, looks at carved pumpkins Oct. 23, 2021, near New Haven's riverfront during the Scarecrow Festival and Pumpkin Glow. This year's event has been canceled due to the road construction in downtown New Haven. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The 2022 Downtown New Haven Scarecrow Festival & Pumpkin Glow has been canceled, organizers told The Missourian via email.

The event, scheduled for Oct. 21, has in past years featured a scarecrow building contest and a scarecrow photo contest. It was canceled because construction on the roads downtown won’t likely be completed on time. The construction is part of a larger project downtown to replace streets, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, storm sewers, water and gas mains, street lights and other streetscape items downtown.