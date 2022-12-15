Union High School’s new principal has deep ties to the school.
Josh Hall graduated from Union High School, where he met his wife, before becoming a teacher, assistant principal and, soon, principal at the campus.
“With the exception of the four years of teaching that I had at Washington, my professional career has been at Union High School,” Hall said Monday. “I’ve met a lot of good people, I’ve learned a lot from a lot of good people. So to be able to have the opportunity to stay at Union High School and work alongside some great administrators and a great staff means a lot. I consider it a blessing and an honor. I look forward to all the good things that Union High School is going to do in the future.”
Hall was named principal during a special board of education meeting Dec. 6. He will replace current Principal Amy Kain, who is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year after 27 years with Union High.
Markie Lampkin, who like Hall is a current assistant principal at Union, will become associate principal next school year.
Hall graduated from Union High in 1996, before graduating from Westminster College in Fulton in 2000 with a degree in secondary education with an emphasis on social sciences. He received his master’s degree in educational administration and specialist in education in superintendency from Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur.
Hall started at Union High in 2005 as a social studies teacher, before becoming instructional technology coach for the Union R-XI School District for four years. He has been assistant principal for seven years.
When Hall got into administration, he wanted to serve the school in a different way, he said. “It’s always good to change things up and rewire your brain, your approach and your daily routines,” he said. “And I felt like getting into instructional technology and working with the district and working with students here at the high school gave me an opportunity to work with teachers and students and district leadership.”
When former assistant Principal Nathan Bailey retired in 2016, Hall said it was a good time to go from a “semi-district” leadership position to high school leadership position.
Hall has been fortunate to work with Kain, he said. “Amy has been a model for leadership,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot and I’ve grown a lot working alongside her and working alongside Markie Lampkin the last five years. As a principal, I think it’s really just looking forward to working with Mrs. Lampkin and whoever we hire for the other assistant principal position to address all the challenges that we currently face that we’re aware of at the high school level and the challenges that we’re not aware of that are going to come down the road.”
