Don Hahne honored with Life Member award

Don Hahne, front row left, received the Life Member award from the Washington Fire Department Jan. 28 during the department’s banquet. Hahne, a past chief of the department, is pictured with his wife, Joan Hahne and, back row from left, Frank Shadwell, Chief Tim Frankenberg, Bill Halmich and Ron Eckelkamp.  

 Missourian Photo/Wanda Parsons.

Former chief fought some of the Washington's worst, and most notable, fires

The Washington Fire Department honored its “patriarch” on Saturday, presenting former fire chief Don Hahne with a Life Member certificate at the department’s annual banquet. 