Former chief fought some of the Washington's worst, and most notable, fires
The Washington Fire Department honored its “patriarch” on Saturday, presenting former fire chief Don Hahne with a Life Member certificate at the department’s annual banquet.
“Chief Hahne has been with the fire department for more than 70 years. The criteria to receive the life member certificate is to serve 35 years, but he has doubled that,” said current WFD Chief Tim Frankenberg. “Chief Hahne is extremely important to the fire department — the history, the knowledge, the insight that he is able to provide us is invaluable.”
The annual banquet was held at Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Washington.
Since joining WFD as a firefighter in 1951, Frankenberg said Hahne responded to some of the worst fires in the city’s history.
“He has seen some really large-scale events here in Washington,” Frankenberg said.
In January 1964, Hahne was among the firefighters who were at the scene of the Washington Planing Mill fire for 21 consecutive hours. The fire destroyed the 25,000-square-foot factory at the intersection of Seventh and Stafford Streets and required WFD to use more than 2 million gallons of water, a department record at that time.
Then-WFD Chief Maurice Eckelkamp said the fire was “probably the worst fire in the city’s history from the standpoint of length, financial loss, and potential loss.” The loss was estimated at $50,000 in 1964, but when adjusted for inflation would be the equivalent of a $480,000 loss in today’s dollars. Eckelkamp said that if there had been a strong wind that night, he “doubted if the fire could have been controlled and if the neighboring homes could have been saved.”
Hahne was also given special recognition in March 1967 for his work in battling the fire at the flour mill, which was being used by Thriftee Foods as a warehouse at the time of the fire.
That fire destroyed the majority of the 97-year-old flour mill, leaving only the two concrete silos that remain in downtown today.
The flour mill fire, which was described by then WFD-Chief F.H. “Buster” as “one of the worst in the city’s history,” broke some of the records set by the 1964 fire, including financial loss. At the time, officials with Thriftee Foods said the loss of merchandise, equipment and the facility was valued at $100,000. When adjusted for inflation, that same loss would have been the equivalent of $902,000 in today’s dollars.
Hahne was also given special recognition for his role in WFD’s response to the gas line explosion in Port Hudson in December 1970. The explosion, which leveled multiple buildings in the immediate area, was described by some firefighters at the time as “resembling a war zone.” Officials with Port Hudson Holy Family Catholic Church reported that the explosion broke multiple windows in the church and parish grade school, while damage was also reported in Washington from the blast.
Among those reporting damage were Droege’s Super Market, Nieburg & Vitt furniture store, Mueller’s sports store, C.F. Stumpe Motor Company, Maune’s Shoe Store, Bocklage’s Men’s Wear, Mattingly’s, Schroeder’s Rexall Drugs, Gambles and the Old Dutch Tavern according to The Missourian. The blast hit Washington with such a force that it broke out all of the glass on the Main Street side of the Droege’s building. Even Mercy Hospital (then known as St. Francis Hospital) reported that two windows on the upper floors of the hospital were broken by the blast.
Fortunately, no one was killed in the blast, but 10 people were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, which included glass shrapnel being removed from the wounded individuals. The only reported fatality from the explosion was a “giant carp” on the late Adolph Menner Sr.’s farm. Menner reported to The Missourian that his stocked ponds lost more than 1,000 pounds of carp.
“We are hoping to have a night where we can just give a microphone to Chief Hahne and to hear his stories, because he has seen a tremendous amount of things during his time with the fire department,” Frankenberg said. “I think we could all still learn something from him.”
In addition to serving as fire chief from 1968 to 1981, Hahne has served in every other office within the department. He has also held every “section” office — captain, lieutenant, secretary and treasurer. After the department joined the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri, Hahne became a board member, as well as the organization’s vice president and president.
“Chief Hahne has always been a staunch proponent for the fire department, and we were pleased to recognize him (with this award),” Frankenberg said.