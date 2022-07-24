Earlier this month, members of the Washington Rotary Club held the annual Early Bird drawing as part of the 22nd Annual Bill Kluesner Car Raffle.
This year’s winner was Arlyn Gustafson, of Gillette, Wyoming, who has been buying tickets for many years. As the winner of the drawing, Gustafson will receive $1,000 from the Rotary Club.
Now in its 22nd year, the Bill Kluesner Car Raffle has become a staple of the Washington Rotary Club. Each year, up to 1,000 tickets can be sold for the raffle, which sees the grand prize winner receive $32,500 toward the purchase of a new vehicle at Modern Auto of Washington or $25,000 in case.
A second-place winner will receive $1,000 in cash and a third-place winner will receive $500 in cash.
As the winner of the Early Bird drawing, Gustafson is also eligible for any of the other grand prizes.
According to organizers, approximately 814 tickets were sold last year. This year, more than 700 tickets have been sold ahead of the final drawing on Aug. 7.
The tickets, which sell for $100, can be purchased online at washingtonrotary.com/car-raffle, by calling 636-283-3516 or by contacting a member of the Washington Rotary Club.
Proceeds from the raffle ticket sales are reinvested back into the community by the Rotary Club’s various community betterment projects.