A welding shop was recently approved off Highway 47 in Union.
The conditional use permit is for property at 6360 Highway V, which is zoned a highway business district by the city.
In his application with the city, which required a $500 deposit, Glenn Gunsten said he wants to construct a building and operate a welding business called Galaxy Metal Works on the property.
The planning and zoning commission voted to move forward the recommendation at its Monday, July 27, meeting. It got approval from the full board of aldermen Monday, Aug. 10.
Gunsten kept his remarks to the board of aldermen brief.
“I would like to obtain a permit to obtain a welding shop, any objections?” he said, drawing laughs from attendees.
The discussion at the earlier planning and zoning meeting was more lively.
Gunsten told commissioners that he is a “one-man show” who does not want to run a disruptive business. He does not plan to work on cars because that would bring too much liability.
Any outside buildings on the property would not be visible from Highway V or Highway 47, Gunsten said.
No one spoke against Gunsten’s request at the aldermen meeting, though one opponent spoke at the earlier planning and zoning meeting.
Michael Garris, who lives on a bluff on Rock Road above Gunsten’s property, said he has tried for five years to make his property “peaceful,” cleaning out the woods in the area. He was concerned about pollutants and noise that could come from the welding shop, and the impact it could have on property values.
Gunsten responded that the property is zoned commercial, saying that if he wasn’t moving in, someone else likely would be.
At the aldermen meeting, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told Gunsten that pollutants are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency, not the city.
“There’s a permit you’d have to apply for, although the permits are regulated by best management practices,” he said. “Using welding gases that don’t generate as much fumes, things of that nature.”
Detached Garage
The board of aldermen also approved a request for a detached garage and second driveway in the St. Andrews Place subdivision. The move also was recommended by the planning and zoning commission.
After expressing concerns that it could set a precedent, the planning and zoning commission gave initial approval to a request to build a freestanding garage with a second driveway at a home at the intersection of Diamond Head Lane and Bay Hill Boulevard, southeast of Veterans Memorial Park.
Jack and Bette Ledbetter recently bought the house. Jack Ledbetter previously said they want to put a 26-by-24-foot garage in the backyard of their 0.7-acre property.
Jack Ledbetter said city code requires a concrete driveway for the garage, and he didn’t want to put it to the side of the house. So he wants to build a 41-foot-long, 22-foot-wide driveway connecting into Bay Hill Boulevard.
While Jack Ledbetter said he will have limited use of the garage, some were concerned about the precedent the move could set.
Zimmermann said the city only gets similar requests from time to time but he couldn’t remember the last one.
At the aldermen meeting, Zimmermann told Jack Ledbetter he will need to further discuss the addition with his neighborhood’s homeowners association.