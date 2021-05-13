Authorities are investigating the shooting of a child in rural Union Thursday morning.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies responded to the call of a child shot in the 700 block of Star Circle, at a home in a mobile home park west of Union near Highway 50, around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Inside the home, the deputies found a 3-year-old male who had an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
No further details are available at this time.