Sheriff department investigates shooting
Franklin County Sheriff deputies congregate outside a home in the 700 block of Star Circle May 13. The sheriff's department was investigating a shooting involving a 3-year-old.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a child in rural Union Thursday morning. 

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies responded to the call of a child shot in the 700 block of Star Circle, at a home in a mobile home park west of Union near Highway 50, around 6 a.m. Thursday. 

Inside the home, the deputies found a 3-year-old male who had an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No further details are available at this time.