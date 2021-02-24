A Washington man is facing criminal charges for unlawful use of a weapon, according to online court records.
In a sworn statement, Washington Police Department officer Eric Dobelmann said he responded to the 200 block of Elm Street for a report of a shot being fired Feb. 7.
When officers arrived on scene they made contact with an individual, who was later identified as Justin Wayne Jenkins, 35.
Jenkins reportedly told police he had not fired a gun but a bottle rocket. During the investigation, officers found a spent shell casing on the deck outside the door.
Dobelmann said another officer at the residence was able to interview two witness, who told police they watched Jenkins fire the gun. According to one witness, Jenkins fired the gun at the ground in order to scare another individual.
Jenkins reportedly later acknowledged that he had fired the gun to protect his girlfriend because he didn’t like his chances of winning a fistfight with another individual at the residence.
Officers ran a check on Jenkins and discovered he had two active warrants and was a convicted felon. Jenkins was then taken into custody.
Jenkins is being held on a $20,000 bond at the county jail, according to online records. He went before Associate Circuit Court Judge Stanley Dale Williams for an arraignment Wednesday, Feb. 10.
No future court dates had been set for Jenkins, according to online court records.