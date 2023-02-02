Austin Nappier at Guffey's in Washington
Austin Nappier crafts a pizza Jan. 31 at Guffey’s in Washington. Guffey’s opened Jan. 24 at 1650 High St. in a space formerly occupied by Los Cabos.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Guffey’s has opened in Washington, serving the same homemade sauce, dough, sausage and other fresh ingredients that originated at the historic Guffey’s Villa Ridge Foods.

“My dad (Stephen Guffey) had this recipe in Villa Ridge,” said pizzeria owner Chris Heggemann. “He owned a grocery store so I grew up with it.”