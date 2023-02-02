Guffey’s has opened in Washington, serving the same homemade sauce, dough, sausage and other fresh ingredients that originated at the historic Guffey’s Villa Ridge Foods.
“My dad (Stephen Guffey) had this recipe in Villa Ridge,” said pizzeria owner Chris Heggemann. “He owned a grocery store so I grew up with it.”
The grocer closed in the mid 2010s, but in 2018 Heggemann said her cousin, Nick Guffey opened the Guffey’s Pizza with a Pacific address off Route 66 near the Gray Summit exit on Interstate 44. After working there for four years, she is going out on her own with the similarly-named Guffey’s. She said the menu in Washington is slightly larger. Heggemann serves St. Louis-style pizza with melty cheese, sandwiches, wings and the locally-famous oversized Guffey’s chocolate chip cookie which was created in the 1980s by her mom Jean Guffey for St. Francis Borgia High School. Heggemann is an ‘94 alumnae of the high school.
She said her focus as the owner is to make food people will want to keep coming back for.
“Everything I do is the best quality I can find,” Heggemann said. “I don’t go cheap on one product and I told my distributors ‘If that’s what you come in with, I’m not going to buy it.’ “
Guffey’s is located in the 4,000 square foot space formerly occupied by Los Cabos Mexican Restaurant, which moved across Highway 100 in 2021. Heggemann said she and her family did most of the work stripping and refinishing the floors, painting the walls, building the bars and building tables from antique wood. Children Kale Nappier, Austin Nappier and Leah Nappier all work at the restaurant, which opened Jan. 24.
Heggemann estimated that she spent about $70,000 to get the business off the ground, but said it was easy to open her own restaurant.
“It’s nerving, but how many people already knew us?” she said. “They knew the pizza because they knew it from my dad — we’ve been around. My cousin’s out there in Pacific and we already had a huge Washington crowd coming in. It was an easy decision because we had people driving 15 miles to go to the one in Pacific.”
Guffey’s employs 22 people as cooks, waiters and delivery drivers, and Heggemann said she may have to hire more if demand continues to grow. She expects to get her liquor license soon, and committed to a “huge” wing special for the upcoming Super Bowl 57.