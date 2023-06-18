A 20-year-old Grubville man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday in rural southeastern Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dakota Roberts of Grubville was traveling northbound on Highway HH on a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle at about 7 p.m., and was attempting to turn onto Hendricks Road when an unknown vehicle pulled out of Hendricks Road in front of him, causing Roberts’ motorcycle to skid off the right side of the road, strike the ditch, and eject Roberts, according to the highway patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.