Next Saturday, some “young eagles” will take flight and get a birds-eye-view of what it takes to be a pilot thanks in part to Chapter No. 1387 of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter.
Members of the Troy-based chapter will be at the airport on May 7 from 9 a.m. until noon, offering tutorials about the airplane and answering questions. The pilots also will be offering free plane rides to children between the ages of 8 and 17.
The plane rides are intended to give children the experience of flying in a small plane, something they may not otherwise have experienced. In order to take a plane ride, a parent or guardian must be in attendance and sign a permission form.
For more information, call 636-462-8370 or email pa24pilot@centurylink.net. Additional information also can be found at www.youngeaglesday.org.