Union is considering creating a nonprofit group to assist with promoting downtown, similar to Downtown Washington Inc.
What’s now known as the Ad Hoc Downtown Committee could soon change its name and its status from a city committee to a private one. It would then name an unpaid director from its board, though, if the group is successful enough, it could eventually hire a paid full-time executive director.
“It’s no secret that the town to our north has a very vibrant Downtown Washington Inc.,” Mayor Bob Schmuke said at the committee’s first meeting Jan. 24. “This committee may do something similar.”
While Washington’s program is very successful, Schmuke said Union does not want to copy it directly.
But, for now, the committee is primarily focused on improving the blighted block the city recently purchased located across Locust Street from City Hall. It is also across Washington Avenue from Union Furniture and Flooring and across Main Street from United Bank of Union’s main branch. Representatives from all three entities are on the committee.
Travis Blankenship with Union Furniture said 81 percent of customers at his store come from outside the Union zip code. They ask where restaurants and other shops are located nearby.
“We give them the same restaurants every time,” he said. “It would be nice to keep them here and keep them going to other shops.”
While the city initially planned to put a parking lot on the block, United Bank of Union CEO Mike Elliott suggested it instead replace the current parallel street parking that surrounds the block with angled parking, which he said would increase the total number of spaces.
Elliott suggested a small amphitheater go in the newly-purchased lot.
“It wasn’t just the idea of doing the square or that lot over there, and making it something that we all can look at, and there it is,” Elliott said. “It was can we make something out of that and use that for something that will draw people down and support all the businesses around the square?”
The city needs to make a “statement” in redeveloping the lot, to help draw people downtown, Elliott said. “And then the businesses can grow and flourish and come along with that,” he said.
Union is seeking grants to improve the block from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
Many ideas were based on what some of the board members saw on a visit to Highland, Illinois. That city’s downtown has a mixture of angled and parallel parking and features a Schlafly brewpub.
Changing parking to angled could require some streets to be aligned one way, Schmuke said.
The amphitheater would tie in to the site for the Union Farmers’ Market, which the city has been discussing placing in the redeveloped lot. The stage would be surrounded by concrete to allow for trucks to load and unload.
“We don’t want the downtown area to be an 8 to 5 area anymore,” Schmuke said.
The city will put out a request for proposals in February, seeking ideas from various developers of the lot, Schmuke said. The designs will be reviewed by aldermen.
“I think we do want a place to eat and we do want, not necessarily Schlafly, but some type of a brewery, a microbrewery or a distillery or something,” he said. “That’s what we’re looking for, for our lot, to give people a destination.”
Ultimately, Union wants an entertainment district, which would be located along Main Street and include the redeveloped lot as well as the new Hansen Park.
Committee member and former Alderman Paul Arand said the city could string lights down the block and close Main Street to vehicles during events.
“We talked to a couple owners of these buildings and they’re interested in trying to help out and do what they can to upgrade them and utilize them for the services we’re trying to get people downtown,” he said. “The old saying is retail begets retail, the more you have the busier you’re going to be.”
Schmuke said that would draw specialty shops, a coffee shop and fitness center, which would be attractive to women customers.
“They’re in town, they bring their kids to school, they’re looking for things to do,” he said. “They don’t want to have to drive to Washington, they don’t want to have to drive to St. Clair.”
Elliott suggested having law firms and other offices on the second floors of downtown buildings, which would be made accessible by elevators.
“That’s what we’ve got to get to, and I think we can change the look, we can modernize it, we can get people to show up,” he said. “But it’s going to take an active group leading the entertainment part of it, and it’s going to be a big challenge, but I think we can get there pretty quickly.”
While downtown Washington is known for its Sunset on the Riverfront Thursday evening events, Elliott pointed out there are six other nights of the week.
The committee came about as a result of the city’s recently completed 10-year update to its comprehensive plan. City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said several additional buildings have been vacated since those discussions.
“There needs to be something to occur to spur improving that district,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of people invested in the downtown area in this room, and I think we can make the downtown area much better.”
The ideas of creating a community improvement district, in which infrastructure upgrades are funded through sales taxes collected in an area, or using tax increment financing, were also discussed.
While initially settling on the name Downtown Union Inc. for the nonprofit, officials had second thoughts once they realized its initials would be DUI (though Downtown Washington Inc. has a similar issue).
The committee is at seven members but discussed adding members. Blankenship suggested having more women on the committee than the current two.
“I do think we need more female perspectives on businesses and what people are looking for in shopping districts, because that’s the buyer,” he said. “That’s the person that’s coming down here to write that check.”
Also on the board are Union Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathryn Gaither, White Rose Cafe Owner Dana Robinson, Heritage Community Bank Senior Vice President Ed Stowe and former Union School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold. Weinhold did not attend the committee’s first meeting.