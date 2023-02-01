Line for Santa
People line up to see Santa in front of the decorated window displays at Union Furniture & Flooring. The block in front of the store was shut down for its annual block party Friday.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Union is considering creating a nonprofit group to assist with promoting downtown, similar to Downtown Washington Inc.

What’s now known as the Ad Hoc Downtown Committee could soon change its name and its status from a city committee to a private one. It would then name an unpaid director from its board, though, if the group is successful enough, it could eventually hire a paid full-time executive director.

