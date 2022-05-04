The plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to stop construction of Manors at Brush Creek in Pacific are self-dismissing their lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed by Pacific Zoning Matters, an organization founded by several disgruntled Pacific residents who had been fighting the residential subdivision for months on grounds that it would increase traffic and not fit in with the character of the community. The suit, which was drafted by attorney Sean Brinker on behalf of the organization, alleged the city’s actions were in violation of its own municipal code and state law, and asked the court to declare all the ordinances approving the subdivision null and void. The lawsuit names the city of Pacific and Elite Brush Creek Development, LLC as defendants.
Manors at Brush Creek is an 11.5-acre, 45-home subdivision being built by McBride Homes along Lamar Parkway between the Union Pacific Railroad and Old Gray Summit Road. It was the subject of a series of contentious public hearings over the summer where the city voted unanimously to approve a zoning change that made the subdivision possible.
The lawsuit alleged the decision was illegal because it allows for density that exceeds recommendations in the comprehensive plan, which they argued was a binding document.
The dismissal of the lawsuit was made without prejudice, meaning the plaintiff may choose to file it again later. The motion does not specify why the lawsuit was withdrawn, and representatives of Pacific Zoning Matters couldn’t be reached in time for The Missourian’s press deadline Tuesday. Representatives of McBride Homes also couldn’t be reached by press time. Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth said the city had no comment on the matter.