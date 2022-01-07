A new grocery store coming to downtown Washington this spring — a full decade after Droege’s closed its doors in April 2011.
Andy’s Produce 3 will open in late May or early June, according to Cheryl Orlando, who is overseeing the expansion of the House Springs-based produce chain.
“We saw the opportunity to come to downtown Washington and we simply couldn’t pass it up,” Orlando said.
With the expansion into Washington, the business that her parents, Andy and Donna Orlando, started 30 years ago will grow to three locations. The company’s second location is in Union and will remain open.
The planned 2,500-square-foot grocery store in Washington will take up residence in a portion of the former Missourian building, 14 West Main St., which is now owned by developer Lisa Brown. As part of the rental agreement, Andy’s Produce 3 will have access to a 3,000-square-foot parking lot.
Terms of the rental agreement, which have been negotiated for about a month, were not disclosed.
When the new grocery store opens, Cheryl Orlando said customers will find locally grown fruits and vegetables, locally raised pork and beef, locally harvested honey, candy, nuts, eggs, bread and other products. The pork will come from a farm in Beaufort, while the beef will come from farms in Union and Pacific.
The store also will carry produce that can’t be grown locally or is not in season locally, Orlando said. The opening of the store will mean more new jobs are created in downtown as Orlando looks to hire both part-time and full-time positions such as stockers, cashier and a manager.
“We love her model of using locally sourced products,” said Brown, who owns River Sirens Hotel, which opened last year in downtown Washington. “We think she is a good fit for downtown and for Washington.”
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci and Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King agreed with Brown.
“To truly have a full-on grocery again in downtown is great,” King said. “(A grocery store) is something that has been talked about for so long as something that is needed downtown and now we will have it.”
The store will eventually add non-food items, such as paper products, too.
Maniaci said he is especially pleased to see a business go into at least part of the 18,155-square-foot former Missourian building, which was home to the newspaper for more than six decades before the newspaper consolidated its operations at its printing facility at 6321 Bluff Road last year.
“The Missourian building is a unique space, and we knew it would take something really special to come in and really utilize that space,” Maniaci said. “To have a business opening in that building less than a year after it was purchased and not be vacant is a very good sign for downtown.”
“This is just the next step of growth, revitalization for downtown.”
Brown said she has additional plans for the remaining square footage within The Missourian building, describing the two-story building as a blank canvas with lots of possibilities. “We want to bring as much activity as possible to that block of downtown,” Brown said.
Orlando said she is eager to have the store opened and hopes it is well received.
“When I stepped inside the building for the first time, I instantly knew this could be something amazing,” Orlando said. “I couldn’t sleep all night, I just love the downtown feel of Washington and that building.”