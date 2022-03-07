Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King said while there is much to glean from a recent online survey about downtown, it yielded few surprises.
About 500 people completed the survey, which was conducted in conjunction with Missouri Main Street Connection. The survey asked respondents questions about their views on downtown Washington, including their downtown shopping and dining habits, what could be done to improve downtown, and what types of businesses they would like to see come to downtown.
“The thing that we heard was that people want a grocery store, which we are going to be getting soon with Andy’s Produce III coming,” King said. “But people also said that they want more clothing stores, more bars and restaurants that offer more diverse food options.”
Other top responses were boutiques, shoe stores, jewelry stores, a performing arts center, and a theater — a reference to the Calvin Theater, where owner Greg Strothkamp recently announced a third-party developer’s commitment to invest up to $5.2 million in the downtown landmark.
“This is a pretty good mix of businesses,” King said. He said he can take this information and present it to possible investors and entrepreneurs who have an interest in opening downtown.
“We also heard that people want a lot more entertainment options, whether that is ax-throwing, golf simulators, a playground at the riverfront, a permanent stage at the farmer’s market for music,” King said. “Our hope as Downtown Washington Inc. is that by getting this information out to the public that it is going to spark something for someone.”
For each of the past two years, 12 new businesses have opened, creating dozens of new jobs in the city’s historic business district. Each new downtown opening creates a ripple effect within the economy, city leaders have said, as employees at these new businesses are more likely to dine out, shop or find housing near downtown.
King said the survey netted a wide cross section of community response, with only 78 of the respondents working downtown. The employment status of the other respondents were: 74 who worked elsewhere in Washington; 43 who worked elsewhere in the county; 55 who worked outside of Franklin County; 46 who identified themselves as homemakers; 113 who identified as retired. Five people identified themselves as unemployed.
“I would have liked to have heard more from the younger demographics, specifically the 18-24 and under 18 age groups, but this is still a good sample size,” King said. No one who completed the survey identified themselves as being younger than 18. About 10 of the respondents said they were between 18-24 years old.
The largest age range to complete the survey was 55-64 years old, which accounted for nearly 100 of the responses.
Sixty-three respondents said they would live downtown if they could — a statistic that bucks the national trend.
“It is exciting to see that people are interested in living downtown and hopefully that statistic will help developers take the plunge and invest more in apartments and houses downtown,” King said.
Approximately 63 percent of respondents said they would be more likely to patronize downtown businesses if they were open after 5 p.m. Only 167 of the 500 people who responded said they patronize downtown stores and businesses during the morning hours, compared to 259 people who said they shop downtown in the afternoon.