Backing the blue
Besides participating in the ride itself, event attendees had the opportunity to show their support for law enforcement by purchasing merchandise such as hats and t-shirts at the Chief Mason Griffith Memorial Ride on Saturday in Rosebud, with proceeds benefiting the officers' families.

 Missourian Photo/Jonathan Riley.

The Chief Mason Griffith Memorial Ride, held Saturday, May 13, in Rosebud, drew hundreds of participants and raised tens of thousands of dollars, organizers announced over the weekend.

The event raised $26,000, according to Nicky Herbel, founder of the highway safety awareness group Between The White Lines. A total of 545 people and 300 vehicles participated in the UTV and ATV ride and about 100 other people visited Rosebud Community Park for the event, Herbel said in an email Saturday.