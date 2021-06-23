Missouri lawmakers began a special session in Jefferson City Wednesday that will revolve around funding the state’s Medicaid program.
Gov. Mike Parson called the session Tuesday with the aim of having the state’s General Assembly renew the Federal Reimbursement Allowances, a program that taxes health care facilities such as hospitals and pharmacies in order to earn federal matching money. Without it, the state will lack the money to fund Medicaid unless it cuts other state programs.
This is to fund the state’s existing Medicaid program, not any expansion of the program.
If no deal is reached in this special session, Parson said he would have to enact significant cuts to programs across the state in order to make up for the $1.4 billion deficit. During a news conference Monday, Parson provided $722 million worth of specific budget cuts he’d make if the program wasn’t renewed. Among these potential cuts are $10 million from the state’s community colleges, including East Central College; $18 million from four-year universities; $4.6 million from Truman State University’s autism center; $15 million from the University of Missouri-Columbia’s veterinary lab; and additional cuts to K-12 education and social services.
“This is a time that demands leadership among legislators,” Parson wrote on Twitter.
Legislators have had issues passing this in the regular session because of disagreements over abortion.
The Missouri Conservative Caucus wrote a letter to Parson before he called the special session asking him to call the session so that they could “pass legislation to ensure taxpayer dollars are not used to pay for abortion services.”
The caucus wants to attach language to the bill that would keep Medicaid funding from being used on abortion services, birth control or any services from Planned Parenthood.
Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, is eager to get a deal done.
“Obviously, it’s a very important issue that needs to get resolved,” he said.
Griesheimer doesn’t want to see funding cuts to East Central College, which is in his district, or cuts to services for people with developmental disabilities, who he said are “the people that need this money the most.”
Although he does feel the urgency for Congress to act, he is optimistic.
“Anything can happen, but I do feel confident we can get this done,” he said.
However, in order to do that, Griesheimer said they’re going to have to agree on language.
“They’ve made this a right-to-life issue,” he said, and although he is a strong supporter of the right-to-life cause, he thinks that his colleagues aren’t all seeing the bigger picture. “It’s more complicated than that.”
Most of all, though, Griesheimer is upset that it came to this.
“I hate that we’re in this position,” he said. “I wish we could’ve gotten this done in the regular session.”
He feels that calling a special session for something that should have been done in a regular session is a waste of taxpayer money.
This, he said, is a “black eye on the (Republican) party,” which holds supermajorities in both the House of Representatives and the state Senate. Republicans hold 113 seats compared with the 49 Democratic seats in the state house. In the Senate, Republicans hold 24 seats compared with the 10 seats held by Democrats.
Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, also thinks the legislature can get it done.
He said he is “staunchly pro-life” and wants the bill to include “pro-life language we can all agree on.”
However, he doesn’t want to blow up the Federal Reimbursement Allowances program over it.
“I don’t think we need to hold hostage the federal funding,” he said. “If we were not able to get that federal funding it would be a huge hit.”
But he said there’s always next year too.
“I’m confident we can get it done,” he said. “If we don’t get it entirely done, we can come back next session and tie up loose ends to make sure no tax dollars are spent on abortive services.”
Attempts by The Missourian to reach State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, whose district includes all of Franklin County and portions of St. Louis County; Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, who represents the eastern portion of Franklin County near Pacific; and Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, who represents portions of Franklin and Washington counties, were not immediately successful. This story will be updated with their comments.