State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, has announced he will run for the seat now held by state Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, who is term limited.
Griesheimer, 38, is in his second term and third year representing the majority of the city of Washington and northern Franklin County, as well as northern Gasconade and Osage counties. His regular job is safety director at the SITE Improvement Association, a group of contractor organizations based in St. Charles.
The Senate district currently covers Franklin and part of St. Louis counties, though the exact boundaries could change with redistricting.
Candidates can declare their candidacy at any time, but official candidate filings won’t begin until February 2022 and will continue through late March, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Ben Brown, also of Washington, owner of Satchmo’s Bar & Grill in Chesterfield and chairman of the Franklin County Republican Central Committee, is the other Republican candidate currently in the field. John Kiehne, a Democrat from Labadie, also has announced he is running. He previously ran and lost to Schatz. Amy Ryan, a Democrat from Wildwood, has said she is preparing to announce her candidacy. According to previous Missourian reporting, she has an official Facebook page and has formed a campaign committee.
Griesheimer points to his record in his time in office as a reason he is ready to move up to the Senate. He said he worked across the aisle to keep Amtrak rail service to Washington and Hermann when it was threatened.
“It wasn’t easy, but we were able to get it done,” he said. “Amtrak is so vital to my district, so I fought for it, and I was able to lock in funds for Amtrak.”
Griesheimer also got a bill he sponsored passed in his first legislative session in 2019, something he said is rare for a freshman. “Lyndon’s Law” is named for Lyndon Ebker, a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) worker who was hit and killed by an elderly driver in a work zone in 2016 at the Boeuf Creek bridge on Highway 100 outside Washington. It authorized the state to revoke the driver’s license of anyone who strikes a highway or utility worker in a work zone or emergency worker in an emergency zone.
During the COVID-19-affected session in 2020, Griesheimer also helped pass a BackStoppers Inc. license plate, with proceeds from each plate going to the organization that supports spouses and children of police officers, firefighters and paramedics killed in the line of duty.
In 2020, Griesheimer helped pass the Volunteer Firefighter Cancer Fund, a pool of money that firefighters contribute to, which pays medical costs for firefighters with cancer.
“I’ve been able to get quite a bit done in my three years in office,” said Griesheimer, a lifelong resident of the district. “I feel like this is going to be a race of results. I feel like that’s one thing I’ve been able to get done for my constituents is results.”
Griesheimer said he focuses on the public servant aspect of the position. “Unfortunately, we’ve become so politicized with everything, and we’re so divided that we forget that’s why we get elected is to serve.”
Griesheimer said he has shown this by helping many constituents apply for unemployment during the pandemic, as well as helping people obtain a driver’s license or birth certificate. “People will always be able to remember when you are able to help them one on one, but people are going to forget about the votes you take in Jefferson City,” he said. “Unfortunately, people want to bang their chest about how they voted and all that stuff, when, really, the most important part of this job is public service.”
Griesheimer is anti-abortion and will oppose efforts to defund police, he said. He added he won’t attempt to make Missouri a right-to-work state.
Griesheimer voted in favor of the gradual 17-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase that was approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson this year. The Franklin County Republican Central Committee approved a resolution last week criticizing Schatz, the bill’s sponsor, for his support of the tax and saying it would not financially support him.
Griesheimer, who describes himself as a “commonsense conservative,” pointed to provisions that allow gas customers to save receipts and collect rebates from the taxes, as well as additional fees also being charged to electric vehicle owners, as making the tax fair.
“There was a growing need for improvements in our infrastructure here in Missouri,” he said. “And I stood up with several leaders in my party and voted for the gas tax because it hadn’t been done in 25 years.”
MoDOT has made numerous cutbacks since the previous gas tax increase, including laying off 1,200 employees, closing 131 facilities across the state and selling off 740 pieces of construction equipment 10 years ago, Griesheimer said.
“I have seen MoDOT work and try to be responsible with their tax dollars, and there needed to be a change,” he said. “As difficult as it is to raise taxes, the gas tax is a user fee. You only pay the gas tax if you use the roads.”
Griesheimer, the son of former state House and Senate member John Griesheimer, said he arrived at the decision to run after much thought and prayer and discussions with his family. “Obviously, watching my father in politics, I just want to make sure that the constituents and the base in the district is taken care of,” he said.
Griesheimer will not run for another term in the state House, which opens up his legislative seat.
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said Griesheimer will do a good job in any office he serves in.
“We have very much enjoyed working with Aaron as our state representative,” she said. “He’s been very responsive. He’s been very attentive when we have a concern about something. He sees the big picture.”