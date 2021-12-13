Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, is resigning from his seat in the state House to take a new job, effective Jan. 6, 2022.
Griesheimer, elected in 2018, also is terminating his campaign for the seat state Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, who is leaving at the end of 2022. Griesheimer said he is leaving his office to move into a full-time position with the SITE Improvement Association, a group of contractor organizations based in St. Charles, where he has been part-time education and safety director.
“At times we (public servants) are so focused on helping others, we neglect to take a step back and look at the bigger picture of our own careers, futures and, most importantly, our families,” Griesheimer stated in a news release. “My intent was never to leave a legacy in Jefferson City. There have been many who have served before me and many more will serve after me. I have always known my legacy will be that of a father and a husband. My wife and children have cheered me on through campaigns and willingly made sacrifices for my life as a public servant. My new role provides long-term stability and a chance for me to be home for dinner with my family nearly every night. I know it’s the right move for us.”
Griesheimer told The Missourian it would have been impossible for him to take the new job and complete the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 5.
“They needed somebody right now,” he said. “That was one of the things I had told them, if you’re going to need me to step away, I would appreciate being compensated for that. They were generous enough and kind enough to consider that when they made their offer to me. One of things in my role as a husband and father is to try to be a provider for my family, and we felt this was a good opportunity.”
In addition to his current education and safety role with SITE Improvement, Griesheimer said he will assist with networking events. He will help with tracking legislation, though he emphasized it will not violate the two-year lobbying ban for former legislators.
Ultimately, Griesheimer said his decision to leave the Legislature came down to family. His oldest daughter, who is a swimmer, is about to enter high school.
“When my wife and I talked about it, one of the things that I neglected to consider was how busy she’s going to be in her high school years with swim activities,” he said. “And now this is going to give me the opportunity to attend as many swim meets as I possibly can. If I were in Jefferson City, I would miss a lot of that.”
Gov. Mike Parson would make the appointment to fill an empty House seat, Griesheimer said, but with the filing deadline for the August 2022 primary election coming in February, he said he doesn’t expect it to be filled before the election.
“With the status of the General Assembly, with as much as they’ve got on their plate this year, I can’t imagine Gov. Parson would make that appointment, because you’re going to have somebody running here next summer,” Griesheimer said.
Even if the District 61 seat Griesheimer is leaving remains vacant through the session, legislative assistant T.C. Farrar will stay in place to answer constituent questions and help with any issues that arise, Griesheimer said. Farrar can be reached at 573-751-6668.
Among the legislative accomplishments Griesheimer is proud of is “Lyndon’s Law,” which authorized the state to revoke the driver’s license of anyone who strikes a highway or utility worker in a work zone or emergency worker in an emergency zone. The law is named for Lyndon Ebker, a Missouri Department of Transportation worker who was hit and killed by an elderly driver in a work zone in 2016 at the Boeuf Creek bridge on Highway 100 outside Washington.
Griesheimer also worked across the aisle to keep Amtrak’s rail service to Washington and Hermann when it was threatened. The Missouri River Runner takes passengers between St. Louis and Kansas City.
Griesheimer realizes Amtrak could again face challenges. While the agency is expected to get $66 billion from the recently passed federal infrastructure bill, service cuts are also being discussed because of a worker shortage.
“Walking away like this, obviously, there is a concern about some of the issues in the things that I have been working on, and Amtrak funding has been one of those priorities,” he said. “There’s always a concern that the next person won’t give it as much time and effort, but the Missouri River Runner stops at many different towns, and there’s many different legislators along that route. All it takes is somebody to take up the torch and run with it. I feel confident they will find somebody who is able and confident and feels as strongly about Amtrak as I do.”
Griesheimer said he does not have any candidates in mind for who he would support in the upcoming state House or Senate races.