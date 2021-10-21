State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, who represents most of Washington and northern Franklin County, was awarded the Sen. Emory Melton Legislative Award at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism last week for his work to return the second Missouri River Runner train to the Amtrak schedule after it was removed during the pandemic.
“The award recognizes legislators and members of the tourism industry who work closely with the legislative process to support Missouri’s tourism industry,” according to the state division of tourism in a press release.
The tourism division also recognized Griesheimer’s work in handling legislation to allow restaurants to sell carryout alcoholic beverages.
“It was an extreme honor and privilege to be recognized,” Griesheimer said. “But it really was a joint effort, and I can’t take sole credit.”
Griesheimer said that he wouldn’t have been able to do it with the help of Emily Underdown, the tourism director for Washington Chamber of Commerce, and Tammy Bruckerhoff, Hermann’s tourism director.
“While I was the physical presence in the building (at the Capitol), they were behind the scenes making phone calls and sending emails to legislators,” he said.
Griesheimer said he thinks a lot of people who live in towns without Amtrak don’t see its importance.
“Amtrak is such a vital resource to our area because it brings so many people here,” he said. “I firmly believe the money we put into it we get back in tourism dollars.”
This recognition comes in the early days of Griesheimer’s state Senate bid. The representative said he was running for Senate District 26, a seat currently held by Dave Schatz. Schatz is leaving the post at the end of this term due to term limits.